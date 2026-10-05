Mumbai Weather Alert: Why Is The City So Hot In October? Temperature Hits 37.4°C

Mumbai is witnessing intense October heat, with temperatures reaching 37.4°C. The IMD has linked the rise to monsoon withdrawal, changing wind patterns and delayed sea breezes, while strengthening El Niño could bring warmer conditions.

Mumbai is experiencing an intense spell of October heat, with temperatures rising sharply after the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon.

The city recorded 37.4°C at Colaba on Friday, which was 5.6°C above normal and the highest October maximum temperature recorded at the station since at least 2013.

Santacruz also recorded 37.4°C on Saturday, while high humidity made conditions feel even more oppressive for residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the sudden rise in temperatures to changing weather patterns following the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon.

The monsoon withdrew from Mumbai on October 3, making it the second-earliest withdrawal from the city this century after 2002.

Reduced cloud cover, changing wind patterns, delayed sea-breeze circulation and an anti-cyclonic circulation near Mumbai have contributed to the sharp rise in daytime temperatures.

The intense Mumbai heat has also affected other parts of the Konkan region. Ratnagiri recorded 38°C on Friday, around 7°C above its average maximum temperature, while Dahanu recorded 37.9°C and Harne 35.5°C.

A yellow heat alert was issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures of around 35°C to 37°C across the Konkan region over the next few days.

The heat is not limited to Mumbai and the coastal belt, with parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada also recording temperatures 2°C to 3°C above normal.

Maximum temperatures across Maharashtra are expected to rise by another 2°C to 3°C over the next four days.

Below-average rainfall in September has also contributed to dry conditions and heatwave-like weather in some areas, adding to concerns in districts already facing water stress.

The ongoing October heat in Mumbai comes as El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean are expected to strengthen towards November and December.

Meteorologists have warned that a persistent El Niño could contribute to warmer-than-normal conditions in the coming months, including the possibility of a warmer winter. However, El Niño is not considered the primary reason for Mumbai's current heat.

The immediate temperature rise is more directly linked to monsoon withdrawal, changing wind patterns, reduced cloud cover and delayed sea-breeze circulation.

Mumbai and Thane are likely to remain hot and humid in the immediate term, with predominantly dry weather expected following the monsoon's withdrawal.

The IMD outlook currently has no warnings for Konkan and Goa between October 5 and 11, although temperatures will continue to be monitored.

High temperatures and humidity can increase the risk of dehydration and heat-related illness, particularly among children, elderly people and those working outdoors. Residents may need to take extra precautions as above-normal temperatures persist.