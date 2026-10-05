Mera Work Expands Partner Ecosystem With New Affiliate Program Through Reditus

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New program enables consultants, agencies, creators and workforce professionals to earn 30% recurring commission by introducing businesses to Mera Work.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- %Mera Work, a workforce productivity platform for office, remote and hybrid teams, today announced the launch of the, available through Reditus.The program is designed to build partnerships with consultants, technology advisors, agencies, SaaS creators and professionals whose audiences and clients are looking for better ways to manage time, attendance, productivity and workforce operations.Approved affiliates can earn a % for as long as the referred customer remains subscribed to Mera Work, with a - and a $. The program is free to join.“Many consultants, advisors and creators are already helping organisations improve productivity, workforce visibility and the way teams work. Through the Mera Work Affiliate Partner Program, we want to build meaningful partnerships with these professionals and give them a structured way to recommend Mera Work while creating a recurring revenue opportunity from relevant recommendations,” -,.Organisations today increasingly operate across a mix of office, remote and hybrid working environments. This creates growing demand for clearer visibility into working hours, attendance, productivity patterns, project effort and workforce utilisation.Mera Work brings these areas together within a single workforce productivity platform, helping organisations understand how work is happening across their teams while reducing dependence on fragmented tools and manual reporting.Through the new affiliate program, Mera Work is looking to collaborate with professionals who are already part of these conversations.. Productivity and workforce consultants. HR and technology advisors. Digital and technology agencies. SaaS and B2B content creators. Future-of-work and remote-work professionals. Business consultants supporting growing organisationsAffiliates can apply to the program through Reditus. Once approved, partners receive a unique affiliate link that can be shared with relevant audiences, clients and professional networks.When a referred organisation becomes a paying Mera Work customer, the affiliate receives 30% recurring commission, subject to the program terms.. %: Affiliates earn recurring commission while the referred customer remains subscribed.. -: Referrals can remain attributed to the affiliate for up to 90 days following the initial click.. $: Affiliate payouts are processed through Reditus once the applicable payout threshold is reached..: There is no fee to apply to the Mera Work Affiliate Program.Mera Work helps organisations bring together workforce time, attendance and productivity information through capabilities including automated time tracking, attendance management, productivity insights, application and website usage analysis, automated timesheets, project and task tracking, reporting and workforce analytics.The platform is designed for organisations seeking greater clarity into how work is progressing across distributed teams while giving managers access to actionable workforce information.Mera Work offers a -.Consultants, agencies, creators and other professionals interested in partnering with Mera Work can learn more and apply through Reditus:Mera Work is a workforce productivity platform designed to help organisations understand how work happens across office, remote and hybrid teams.The platform combines time tracking, attendance, productivity insights, workforce analytics, projects, tasks, automated timesheets and reporting to help organisations improve workforce visibility and make more informed operational decisions.

Aditya Rajpal

Mera Work

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Mera Work Expands Partner Ecosystem with New Affiliate Program Through Reditus News Provided By Aapna Infotheek Pvt Ltd October 05, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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