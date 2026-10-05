Bihar MLC Polls: JD(U) Confident Of NDA Sweep, Backs Neeraj Kumar Amid Anant Singh Rift

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 5 (IANS) As JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar is set to file his nomination for the Bihar Legislative Council elections on Monday, the party expressed confidence that the NDA will win all eight seats in the upcoming biennial polls, describing the contest as a one-sided affair.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced October 23 as the date for the biennial elections to eight seats of the Bihar Legislative Council.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) Bihar president Umesh Kushwaha said the NDA would secure victory on all eight seats.

“The NDA will win all eight seats, and it will be a one-sided victory. No one is in contention. You know how the NDA performed in the 2025 Assembly elections. This is based on the trust of our workers, and we have placed our trust in them,” Kushwaha said.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan also expressed confidence in Neeraj Kumar, saying he would continue the party's winning streak.

“He will continue the winning streak. The way he has consistently served the party and the people, he has also been vocal in the Legislative Council. He has been recognised as a popular leader since the party's inception, and this will undoubtedly benefit him in the Legislative Council election," he said.

The election for eight seats in the Teacher and Graduate constituencies of the Legislative Council has generated considerable interest even before the nomination process. Differences have emerged within both the NDA and the Grand Alliance camps.

Within the NDA, differences have surfaced in the JD(U) over the Patna Graduate constituency. At the same time, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), a key constituent of the NDA, has reportedly expressed resentment over not being allotted a seat.

The contest has also gained significance amid the ongoing war of words between JD(U) MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh, and Neeraj Kumar. Neeraj recently met JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar on Saturday and sought his blessings. The meeting is being viewed as significant ahead of the MLC election. Following the meeting, Neeraj said he would file his nomination on October 5.

The internal standoff between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar has intensified in recent days. Anant Singh on Sunday claimed that he would ensure Neeraj's defeat in the election at all costs, even if it resulted in his expulsion from the party.

Meanwhile, Bihar Health Minister and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, urged young party workers to unite and actively campaign for Neeraj Kumar to ensure his victory.

Interacting with party workers, Nishant said,“Neeraj Kumar is a dedicated and experienced party colleague with an unwavering commitment to socialist ideology. He has consistently raised public grievances and issues concerning the welfare of his constituency.”

On the other hand, Anant Singh maintained that the dispute between him and Neeraj Kumar was a personal matter and not a party issue. He also cautioned that leaders considering intervening in the dispute could be making a mistake.