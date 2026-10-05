Jaipur: JDA Demolishes Encroachments For New Sanganer Road Widening

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Monday launched a demolition and anti-encroachment drive on New Sanganer Road in Jaipur as part of the proposed widening of the road to approximately 160 feet.

High Court Mandated Action

The action is being carried out on the stretch between Sodala and Gurjar Ki Thadi, with the immediate drive focused on a limited portion near Gurjar Ki Thadi following directions from the Rajasthan High Court. JDA officials have identified structures and extensions falling within the proposed road boundary for removal.

BJP MLA Raises Concerns

BJP MLA Gopal Sharma, who was present at the spot, questioned the manner in which the demarcation was carried out and said that some residents had claimed to possess legal documents relating to their properties. "This action is being taken within 1 km of Gurjar Ki Thadi, against illegal encroachment on the road. The action the JDA is taking is as per the Jaipur High Court," Sharma said.

However, raising concerns over the implementation, he added, "The issue arises when the people already have legal papers for 40 years. Major errors have been made in demarcations and the evidence has been submitted to the government." Sharma further said that the timing of the JDA action had also raised questions among affected residents. "The High Court passes an order and the hearing date nears, which is when the JDA starts its action, and this attitude of the JDA is responsible for encroachment in Jaipur," he said.

Residents and Traders Oppose Drive

The JDA had earlier issued notices to around 250 structures along New Sanganer Road, directing owners to remove constructions marked as encroachments. The wider road-widening exercise has triggered concerns among traders and residents, several of whom have approached courts seeking relief against the demolition action. The immediate operation, however, is understood to be limited in scale.

According to JDA officials, around 15 structures on the one-kilometre stretch near Gurjar Ki Thadi had been identified for the current action, primarily involving staircases, shop extensions and other portions falling within the road boundary. Residents and traders have raised objections to the drive, with some claiming that portions of their homes and commercial establishments could be affected.

Traders have also sought judicial intervention, while petitions challenging the demolition exercise have been filed before the Supreme Court and Rajasthan High Court.

Project Details and Ongoing Dispute

The proposed widening is aimed at expanding the New Sanganer Road corridor to around 160 feet. The JDA has also initiated preparatory infrastructure work linked to the project. Its official tender records show that work has been initiated for shifting and dismantling LT/HT lines and transformers that are obstructing development and road-widening work from Sodala to Gurjar Ki Thadi on New Sanganer Road.

The road-widening project has become a point of contention between the development authority and affected property owners, with authorities maintaining that the action is being undertaken to comply with court directions and remove encroachments, while residents and traders have raised concerns over demarcation, property rights and the timing of the demolition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)