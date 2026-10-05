Delhi Police Detain Protesters Demonstrating Against Scribe Assault

Delhi Police on Monday detained protesters outside Parliament Street Police Station who were demonstrating against an alleged incident of sexual misconduct against three women journalists during an October 3 protest at Jantar Mantar. The protesters were detained following a clash with police officers.

Protesters Allege Police Brutality, Demand FIR

One of the protesters stated that they had been demonstrating against the incident from 6:00 PM yesterday until 6:00 AM. The Police detained them at 7:00 in the morning. The protester further alleged that despite merely demanding the registration of an FIR, police personnel treated them poorly and took them into custody.

"We've been here since last night. We've been sitting here from 6:00 PM yesterday until 6:00 AM today, and it's almost 7:00 now. All we're asking is for an FIR to be filed. Instead, the police are treating us terribly, detaining us, and She's the victim of a sexual assault, and they beat her up too after dragging her away. All she wants is for an FIR to be filed," said protestors.

Another protester alleged that police personnel have been using sticks inside to assault demonstrators, claiming that women and disabled persons were also beaten by police officials.

"They are beating the disabled person, they are beating the woman, a stick is being used inside," said another protester.

Explaining the reason for their presence, one protester said that they had gathered at the spot to inquire about the status of the complaint regarding the October 3 assault incident.

"The police are misbehaving with us... We are here to ask for the status of our complaint after 48 hours..." said Protestors.

Background: Scribes Allege Harassment, Police Action

Earlier, three women journalists alleged sexual harassment by police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3. Following the incident, Delhi Police received their complaints and transferred the matter to the Crime Branch, Kamla Market.

"On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry," said Delhi Police.

AISA Members Detained in Separate Protest

Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained several members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) during a protest near Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, as demonstrations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continued in the national capital.

Several protesters, including AISA president Neha Bora and senior advocates Prashant Bhushan and Kapil Sibal, attempted to breach police barricades near Jantar Mantar and move forward.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)