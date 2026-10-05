Bigg Boss 20 Controversy: Imam Siddique Hits Back At Salman Khan 'Never Harassed...'
Bigg Boss 20 sparked another controversy after Salman Khan reportedly referenced former contestant Imam Siddique while addressing Qazi Touqeer's behaviour. Imam has now responded, calling the comparison factually incorrect and strongly denying that he ever harassed any contestant. In an open letter, Imam objected to his name being used in what he described as a defamatory manner and sought clarification over the remark.
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