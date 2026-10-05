Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Bigg Boss 20 Controversy: Imam Siddique Hits Back At Salman Khan 'Never Harassed...'


2026-10-05 01:45:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bigg Boss 20 sparked another controversy after Salman Khan reportedly referenced former contestant Imam Siddique while addressing Qazi Touqeer's behaviour. Imam has now responded, calling the comparison factually incorrect and strongly denying that he ever harassed any contestant. In an open letter, Imam objected to his name being used in what he described as a defamatory manner and sought clarification over the remark.

MENAFN05102026007385015968ID1111759600



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search