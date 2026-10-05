Kazakhstan's Tokayev Appoints Head Of Department At Presidential Administration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Azamat Yeskarayev as head of the State and Legal Department of the Presidential Administration, according to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

Azamat Yeskarayev was born on October 7, 1979, in Almaty. He graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy.

Yeskarayev began his career in 1996. In 2000, he joined the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan, where he held various positions in the Legislation Department, including leading specialist, chief specialist, deputy head of a department and head of a department.

From 2005 to 2006, he worked as chief inspector at the Almaty city akimat. In 2006-2007, he was chief manager of the Legal Service Department of Kazyna Sustainable Development Fund.

In 2008-2009, Yeskarayev served as director of the Analytics and Strategic Planning Department of the Ministry of Justice, and from 2009 to 2014, as director of its Legislation Department.

From 2014 to 2019, he was deputy head of the Legal Department of the Office of the Prime Minister, before becoming its head in July 2019.

Yeskarayev served as Minister of Justice from January 2023 to January 2025.

In April 2025, he was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to India. Since July 2026, he has concurrently served as ambassador to Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives and Nepal.