Exor Press Release - Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 5 October 2026 EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the“Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 23 September 2026 (the“First Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe: EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 28 September 2026 42,870 71.64 3,071,084.11 29 September 2026 43,250 71.38 3,087,194.84 30 September 2026 43,093 69.89 3,011,863.55 1 October 2026 43,890 68.37 3,000,954.68 2 October 2026 44,751 68.33 3,057,638.78 TOTAL 217,854 15,228,735.96

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 28 September 2026 29,371 71.62 2,103,650.04 29 September 2026 30,268 71.38 2,160,426.31 30 September 2026 30,277 69.90 2,116,249.03 1 October 2026 30,953 68.34 2,115,397.34 2 October 2026 30,334 68.32 2,072,294.79 TOTAL 151,203 10,568,017.52

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 28 September 2026 4,178 71.72 299,658.23 29 September 2026 4,254 71.34 303,491.69 30 September 2026 4,106 70.04 287,602.89 1 October 2026 4,108 68.45 281,207.27 2 October 2026 4,247 68.30 290,082.32 TOTAL 20,893 1,462,042.39

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 28 September 2026 4,906 71.69 351,722.49 29 September 2026 4,894 71.38 349,329.98 30 September 2026 4,868 70.07 341,077.08 1 October 2026 5,004 68.43 342,402.07 2 October 2026 4,982 68.32 340,375.62 TOTAL 24,654 1,724,907.25

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €46 million for a total amount of 647,787 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 5 October 2026, the Company held in total 5,686,163 ordinary shares in treasury (2.74% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor's corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.84% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment

Exor Press Release - W41-26 Buyback