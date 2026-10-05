MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaisala CorporationStock exchange releaseOctober 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation's Board of Directors resolved on a directed share issue without consideration to the company itself

The Board of Directors of Vaisala Corporation (“Vaisala”) has resolved, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 24 March 2026, on a directed share issue without consideration to the company itself.

In the share issue, a total of 250,000 new series A shares will be issued to Vaisala without consideration. The shares will be issued to the company itself in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 20 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act.

The share issue is carried out to fulfil the contractual obligations of the group and to implement Vaisala's strategy, on the basis of which shares will subsequently be transferred as share consideration to the sellers of Atmo, Inc. in order to pay the agreed share consideration portion in the acquisition. Any remaining shares held by the company may be used as part of the company's incentive plans, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting.

The new shares are expected to be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about October 6, 2026. Following registration, the shares will be entered into the book-entry securities system maintained by Euroclear Nordics Ltd, and application will be made for the admission of the new shares to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the company's existing shares.

Following registration, Vaisala holds a total of 403,420 series A treasury shares, representing 1.20% of the series A shares and 1.10% of all shares in the company.

The total number of shares in Vaisala after registration is 36,686,728 shares, of which 3,051,928 are series K shares and 33,634,800 are series A shares.





More information:

Niina Ala-Luopa, Investor Relations

+358 400 728 957, ...

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Nasdaq Helsinki

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vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.