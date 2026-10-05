PRYMRR ANNOUNCES 'SICK OF IT TOUR' WITH STOPS IN LOS ANGELES, BROOKLYN AND CHICAGO

Prymrr- Photo by Trinity Penn

Prymrr "Sick of It Tour"

Rising artist Prymrr prepares to bring her distinctive sound and high-energy performance to the stage this October

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rising artist Prymrr is officially taking her music on the road with the announcement of her upcoming“SICK OF IT TOUR,” a three-city tour scheduled to hit Los Angeles, Brooklyn and Chicago this October. The tour will launch October 11 in Los Angeles, California, before traveling to Brooklyn, New York on October 21and Chicago, Illinois on October 22. The“SICK OF IT TOUR” marks an exciting new chapter for Prymrr as she transitions from releasing music and building her digital audience to bringing her artistry directly to live audiences.

With a style that blends confidence, attitude and individuality, Prymrr has continued developing her own identity as an artist. Her music and visuals reflect a willingness to challenge expectations and create on her own terms. A TOUR BUILT AROUND THE NEXT ERA. The“SICK OF IT” title represents the energy behind Prymrr's upcoming live experience-unfiltered, fearless and ready to move forward. Each stop will give fans the opportunity to see Prymrr perform live while experiencing the personality and creative vision that have become central to her growing career.

From Los Angeles to New York and Chicago, Prymrr is bringing her music to some of the country's most influential entertainment markets.

2026“SICK OF IT TOUR” DATES

October 11, 2026

Los Angeles, California

October 21, 2026

Brooklyn, New York

October 22, 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Tickets:

X1Entertainment/Prymrr

ABOUT PRYMRR

Prymrr is a rising recording artist and performer known for her distinctive creative identity, fearless personality and commitment to developing her own sound and style. As she continues to expand her audience, Prymrr is focused on creating music and live experiences that connect with fans while establishing her place in the next generation of artists.

The“SICK OF IT TOUR” represents the next step in that evolution and an opportunity for audiences to experience Prymrr live.

For media inquiries, interviews, press coverage or additional information:

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PRYMRR ANNOUNCES 'SICK OF IT TOUR' WITH STOPS IN LOS ANGELES, BROOKLYN AND CHICAGO News Provided By nX Brand & Talent Management October 05, 2026, 05:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry, Music Industry



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