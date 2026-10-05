Interluxe Auctions Announces Online Auction Of Amelia Island Oceanfront Estate On Tuesday, October 13Th

The Amelia Island Oceanfront Estate: 4330 S Fletcher Ave, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Auction Begins: Tuesday, October 13th @ 9am EDT

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Interluxe, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, announces the upcoming online auction of The Amelia Island Oceanfront Estate in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Previously listed for $11.495 million, the property will be offered with a starting bid of $3 million. Bidding begins Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.Designed by noted Amelia Island architect John Cotner, the 8,128±-square-foot oceanfront residence offers six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms on 0.81± acres. Spanning four levels connected by a commercial elevator, the home combines modern coastal architecture with commercial-grade concrete block and steel construction.“The opportunity to acquire an oceanfront estate of this caliber on Amelia Island through auction is exceptionally rare, making this a truly once-in-a-lifetime offering. The combination of direct Atlantic frontage, significant scale, exceptional construction, and thoughtful architecture makes this a truly distinctive offering. With bidding beginning at $3 million, the auction creates a compelling opportunity for buyers to determine the value of an extraordinary coastal estate through a transparent and open process,” said Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe Auctions.The residence features 14±-foot ceilings on the main level, European white oak flooring, Venetian plaster, a custom Calacatta marble fireplace wall, and a chef's kitchen with Miele appliances and commercial-grade wine refrigeration. An indoor-outdoor atrium expands the entertaining space with a pizza oven, barbecue, additional appliances, and al fresco dining.The main-level primary suite is complemented by separate guest accommodations with a private entrance, two bedrooms, kitchen, entertaining area, and direct pool access. Three additional guest suites occupy the third floor and feature oceanfront balconies and a wet bar.Outdoor living is centered around an elevated heated pool and spa overlooking the Atlantic, a full pool cabana, manicured oceanfront lawn, and a 330±-foot private Kebony boardwalk with multiple viewing decks and direct beach access. A rooftop entertaining area with an outdoor fireplace offers sweeping views of the coastline.Built for its coastal setting, the residence incorporates double-paned hurricane windows, a stainless-steel coastal generator, Kynar exterior finishes, specialized coastal hardware, extensive security systems, and 13 zones of heating and cooling.Amelia Island pairs Atlantic beaches and historic Fernandina Beach with premier golf, dining, tennis, wellness, and waterfront recreation. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa are nearby, while Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport provides convenient general aviation access and Jacksonville International Airport is less than 30 minutes away.“What makes Amelia Island especially appealing is that it still feels like a true coastal community. There is a strong sense of place here, and a balance between the relaxed pace of island living and the conveniences buyers expect from a premier destination,” said James Miller of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, listing agent for The Amelia Island Oceanfront Estate.The Amelia Island Oceanfront Estate is being offered in cooperation with James Miller of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding will take place online exclusively at when the auction begins Tuesday, October 13th, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Previews will be held Friday, October 9th, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 10th, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; and Sunday, October 11th, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Buyer's agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered. More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at href="/fl" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">. See Auction Terms and Conditions at for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment-delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world's leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

Shala Thomas

Interluxe Auctions

+1 888-415-5893

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Interluxe Auctions Announces Online Auction of Amelia Island Oceanfront Estate on Tuesday, October 13th News Provided By Interluxe October 05, 2026, 05:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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