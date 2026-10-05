SOUTH CAROLINA-MADE GT RADIAL TIRES WIN FORMULA DRIFT CHAMPIONSHIP

GT Radial clinched the 2026 championship following a dominant performance in Las Vegas on Sept. 26, where teammates Conor Shanahan and Matt Field finished first and second.

GT Radial drivers Conor Shanahan and Matt Field made the Formula DRIFT podium in Las Vegas on tires engineered and made in the USA.

Lessons learned under extreme competition help GT Radial develop better tires for everyday drivers

RICHBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tires manufactured in Richburg, South Carolina, have powered GT Radial to its second consecutive Formula DRIFT Tire Cup Championship, demonstrating how motorsports competition can help advance tire technology and performance for everyday drivers.The championship reinforces the“Made in USA” message for GT Radial. GT Radial clinched the 2026 championship following a dominant performance in Las Vegas on Sept. 26, where teammates Conor Shanahan and Matt Field finished first and second. The result gave GT Radial an insurmountable 180-point lead with one event remaining.At the center of the championship is the GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS competition tire, manufactured at the company's Richburg facility. It is the only Formula DRIFT competition tire manufactured in the United States.Formula DRIFT provides an extreme proving ground for tire performance. Competition places enormous demands on traction, handling, durability, heat management and consistency.“What we learn in competition doesn't stay at the racetrack,” said Mike Meeiem, GT Radial Motorsports Manager.“Formula DRIFT pushes tires to extremes that everyday drivers will never experience, and that gives our engineers valuable information about compounds, construction, grip, durability and heat management. Those lessons help us continue developing better-performing tires for consumers.”That connection is especially strong in Richburg, where the company combines tire manufacturing with research, development and testing capabilities. Knowledge gained through motorsports can be shared with the engineers and manufacturing teams responsible for tires designed for everyday American roads.“Winning back-to-back championships is also a tremendous source of pride for our Richburg employees,” Meeiem added.“They are building championship-winning competition tires while also producing tires for American consumers. It's a great demonstration of the technology, manufacturing expertise and commitment to quality we have right here in South Carolina.”The 2026 championship is GT Radial's second consecutive Formula DRIFT Tire Cup title and third in four years. GT Radial could add another championship at the season finale Oct. 23-24 in Long Beach, California. Shanahan's Las Vegas victory moved him into the lead in the Formula DRIFT Driver Championship as he pursues GT Radial's first driver title.For GT Radial, the racing success provides more than trophies. It creates a demanding real-world laboratory where tires, technology and people are pushed to perform, with lessons that ultimately help GT Radial build better tires for American drivers who depend on them every day.

John Taylor

Giti Tire (USA) Ltd.

+1 615-477-3099

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SOUTH CAROLINA-MADE GT RADIAL TIRES WIN FORMULA DRIFT CHAMPIONSHIP News Provided By JTMarCom October 05, 2026, 05:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing



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