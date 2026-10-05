Supersonic POS Partners With Uber Eats, Doordash And Grubhub To Bring Delivery Orders Directly Into The Register

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New delivery integrations reduce duplicate order entry and help businesses manage in-store and third-party orders through one connected POS.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SuperSonic POS, a unified point-of-sale, payments and cloud back-office platform, announced direct integrations with Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub, allowing supported third-party delivery orders to flow directly into the same POS environment businesses already use for in-store transactions.

The integrations address a growing operational challenge for restaurants and retailers using multiple delivery marketplaces: separate tablets, repeated order entry, inconsistent menu information and disconnected reporting.

With SuperSonic, supported orders from Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub can appear directly inside the POS, reducing the need for employees to read an order from one device and manually enter it into another system. SuperSonic POS

“Delivery should give businesses another way to generate revenue, not another system their employees have to manage,” said Mahdi Hussein, CEO and Co-Founder of SuperSonic POS.“By bringing third-party delivery orders directly into the register, we're removing unnecessary steps from the workflow and giving teams one place to manage more of their business.”

One POS for In-Store and Delivery Orders

Third-party delivery has become an important sales channel for restaurants, convenience stores, cafés, bakeries and other foodservice businesses.

But adding more ordering channels can also create more complexity.

Without an integrated system, employees may need to monitor multiple marketplace tablets, manually re-enter orders, keep menus updated across separate platforms and reconcile delivery sales separately from activity at the register.

SuperSonic's delivery integrations bring supported marketplace orders into the existing POS workflow.

Depending on the supported configuration, incoming order information can include:

- Menu items

- Selected modifiers

- Marketplace pricing

- Customer order information

- Delivery or pickup details

By connecting these orders directly to the POS, employees can spend less time managing devices and retyping orders, and more time preparing and fulfilling them accurately. SuperSonic POS



Keep Menus, Pricing and Modifiers Better Aligned

SuperSonic helps connect supported menu information with the POS so businesses can manage updates more efficiently across their delivery channels. This reduces repetitive changes and helps customers see more consistent information when ordering through supported marketplaces.

For quick-service and fast-casual businesses, SuperSonic can also route orders from the front counter, self-service kiosks, online ordering and third-party delivery platforms into the same Kitchen Display System workflow.



See Delivery and In-Store Sales Together

When supported marketplace orders flow through SuperSonic, delivery transactions remain connected to the POS reporting environment, allowing merchants to review third-party delivery activity alongside in-store sales.

SuperSonic also offers online ordering capabilities for businesses that want customers to order directly through their own website. Website orders, supported delivery marketplace orders and in-store transactions can all flow through one connected POS environment.

“Operators shouldn't have to choose between reaching customers on more channels and keeping their business simple to run,” Hussein said.“Our goal is to connect those channels behind the scenes so every new way to order doesn't create another manual process for the team.”



Built for Omnichannel Foodservice

The delivery integrations expand SuperSonic's capabilities for quick-service and fast-casual restaurants, cafés, bakeries, food trucks, ghost kitchens, convenience stores with prepared food programs and other businesses selling across both physical and digital channels.

SuperSonic's broader foodservice platform connects ordering, payments, kitchen operations, inventory, reporting and digital sales within the same ecosystem, helping operators manage more of the business without adding disconnected systems. SuperSonic POS



About SuperSonic POS

SuperSonic POS is a Tampa-based unified POS, payments and cloud back-office platform built for high-volume retail and foodservice businesses. SuperSonic combines modern hardware, cloud software, payments, inventory, reporting, online ordering, delivery integrations, loyalty, compliance and loss-prevention tools in one connected ecosystem.

The platform serves convenience stores, fuel retailers, grocery stores, liquor stores, specialty retailers, quick-service restaurants, cafés, bakeries, food trucks and other high-volume businesses across the United States.

Megan Tyrrell

SuperSonic POS

+1 8007918234

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SuperSonic POS Partners with Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub to Bring Delivery Orders Directly Into the Register News Provided By SuperSonic POS October 05, 2026, 05:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology



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