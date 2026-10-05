FCM Travel Asia Strengthens Leadership In Japan With Key Executive Appointments

Benjamin Beh, General Manager, FCM Travel Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FCM Travel Asia is expanding its management team in Japan, led by the appointment of Benjamin Beh as General Manager, FCM Travel Japan, as the business positions itself for continued growth in the market.With more than 20 years of corporate travel experience across both the travel management company and corporate buyer sides of the business, Benjamin brings a broad industry perspective shaped by his experience at BCD Travel and Abbott as well as several years working in Japan. As General Manager, he will lead FCM's business in the market, with a focus on strengthening customer relationships and driving its growth in Japan.“Japan is a market built on trusted relationships, and that will remain central to how we grow. At the same time, businesses are expecting more from their travel partners. They want a partner that understands their objectives, anticipates their needs and delivers greater value from their travel programmes,” said Benjamin.“Our priority is to combine that local understanding with FCM's global reach, technology and expertise to deliver a better experience for businesses and their travellers, whether their travel takes them across Japan or around the world.”Alongside Benjamin's appointment, Aki Yonezu has also been named Head of Account Management and Meetings & Events, having progressed through several roles at Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) over the past seven years, while Norimasa Arase takes on the role of Sales & Marketing Manager. He brings 20 years of experience across corporate sales, marketing and business strategy in the Japanese travel industry. Together, they bring deep local expertise to FCM Travel Japan's management team across corporate travel and business events.Joe Nakazawa also joins FCTG in Japan as Director of Supplier Relations and Strategic Partnerships. In this role, he will deepen relationships with airlines, hotels and partners across Japan's travel ecosystem to grow FCM's footprint in the market. Having held senior positions at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Tourism Australia and Japan Travel Bureau, Joe brings extensive industry knowledge and relationships built over a career spanning aviation, tourism and corporate travel.Vicki Parris, Managing Director, FCM Travel Asia, said,“Japan is an important market for FCM, and the management team we now have in place reflects our ambitions for the business. With this team in place, we have the right mix of experience and relationships to grow our business in Japan and support our customers as their needs evolve.“For our customers, that means having experienced people on the ground who understand their business, travellers and the way business is done in Japan, backed by the scale of FCM's global network and technology. This puts us in a stronger position to respond to their needs and deliver a consistently high level of service as we continue to grow.”ENDS

Lyna Hanis

FCM Travel Asia

+65 91390572

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FCM Travel Asia strengthens leadership in Japan with key executive appointments News Provided By FCM Travel Asia October 05, 2026, 05:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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