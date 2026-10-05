Kim Ji Yeon And Park Seo Ham Headline Viki Original 'Dive Into You'

Rakuten Viki's new original K-drama combines romance, body-swapping, and high-stakes time travel to save a lost first love.

Rakuten Viki's new original K-drama combines romance, body-swapping, and high-stakes time travel to save a lost first love.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rakuten Viki, the leading global destination for Asian entertainment, is set to premiere its upcoming original K-drama Dive Into You on September 26, starring Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, Jang Se Hyuk, and Moon Seung You.Blending romance, fantasy, and time travel, Dive Into You tells a high-stakes story of first love and second chances. The narrative centers on top celebrity Yoon Ha Na (Kim Ji Yeon) and her twin brother, Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk), who discover they can travel back to the past using an old camcorder. Together, the twins jump through time to rewrite history and revive Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham), Ha Na's first love who lost his life protecting her.Driven by the hope of saving Woo Jae, Ha Na returns to her teenage years. The series highlights the contrast between her present life as a seasoned top star and her past self as a youthful 10-year-old student, showing how the choices made in the past ripple into the present.But returning to the past comes with another complication, as Ha Na must do it all while living in her twin brother's body. The switch brings mistaken identities and unexpected situations as she tries to change a future she already knows.The strong bond between Ha Na and Woo Jae forms the emotional core of the series. Having shared a deep history rooted in childhood friendship and first love, their relationship faces new challenges as Ha Na and Ha Roo race against time to alter fate-proving that knowing the future doesn't guarantee an easy escape from destiny.For Viki, Dive Into You also reflects its continued investment in original Asian storytelling and in bringing these stories to audiences around the world.“Viki has always been a place where fans around the world can discover and connect over Asian stories they love. With Dive Into You, we're continuing to invest in original stories that bring together the creativity, talent and emotional storytelling that audiences look to Korean dramas for. We're excited to bring this series to our global community and give fans another story to fall in love with,” said Jaehee Hong, Chief Content Officer at Viki.A collaboration between Dexter Pictures - the content arm of Dexter Studios, the Korean group behind the Along with the Gods franchise - Japan's largest entertainment company Amuse, and Viki, Dive Into You marks Dexter Pictures' first original drama, with Viki participating as both investor and producer.The 12-episode series will premiere its first episode on Viki on September 26, streaming exclusively with subtitles in multiple languages including Indonesian, Thai, Vietnamese, Malay, and English.For more information, visit: . Follow Viki on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Carla Moreno

Habi

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Kim Ji Yeon and Park Seo Ham Headline Viki Original 'Dive Into You' News Provided By Habi Consulting Inc. October 05, 2026, 05:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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