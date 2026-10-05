Anupam Kher Gets Special Gift From Robert De Niro During Visit To His Home

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher recently met his“dearest friend” and Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro during his ongoing trip to America and Canada.

He called the meeting one of the special highlights of his visit. Taking to Instagram, the 'Special 26' actor shared pictures from the meeting and expressed his happiness at spending time with the veteran actor. He said meeting De Niro is always a memorable experience and added that he was delighted to visit him during his trip.

Sharing his photos and videos, Anupam wrote,“Meeting Mr. Robert De Niro! How could I come to America and not meet my dearest friend, and world's FINEST actor, Mr. Robert De Niro? Meeting this legend is always a joy, and once again, one of the most special highlights of my trip to America and Canada with me play #JaanePehchaaneAnjane!.”

“Thank you, dearest Mr. De Niro, for inviting me into your home, for the delicious lunch, and for your love and warmth. Our conversations and your generosity with your time mean so much to me. Every time we meet, the admirer in me is as excited as the friend! I have the deepest respect for you, both as an actor and as a person. And I feel truly fortunate to be able to call you my friend,” he added.

The 'Saaransh' actor also extended his gratitude to De Niro's family, including Tiffany, for creating another memorable experience during his visit.“My love and gratitude to you, Tiffany, and your entire family. Thank you for another beautiful memory that I will carry home with me. God bless you always! Most importantly- Thank You for the cap. Your kind gesture means the world to me! #RobertDeNiro #Legend #Friendship.”

Anupam Kher is currently in New York as part of his North American tour with his musical play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane.' During his visit to the city, the actor also took time out to meet his“dearest friend” and Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro at his home.