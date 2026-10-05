Press Release: WURA Sports Africa Joins Equitypilot To Build A Sports Gear Manufacturing And Innovation Hub

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has selected WuraSports Africa for its EquityPilot program to support the startup's plan to build a manufacturing and innovation hub in Kwara State that focuses on... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ilorin, Nigeria & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital has selected WuraSports Africa for its EquityPilot program to support the startup's plan to build a manufacturing and innovation hub in Kwara State that focuses on locally produced sports apparel, footwear, and equipment. The program engagement aims to accelerate the venture's early execution milestones and connect the team with relevant operational and market stakeholders.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot will concentrate on execution planning for manufacturing setup, prototyping workflows, and go-to-market preparations during the first 30–60 days. This work is designed to sharpen operational priorities and prepare WURA Sports Africa for subsequent pilot production runs.

Nigeria and broader African markets import a substantial share of sports gear, which creates cost and availability challenges for athletes, schools, and community programs. Local manufacturing and applied innovation can reduce supply-chain dependencies while creating jobs and skills pathways. WURA's plan aligns with regional efforts to stimulate domestic production and vocational training around manufacturing and sports-related trades.

What the Startup Delivers?

WURA Sports Africa, operating under Winners Care Services Limited, plans a Manufacturing and Innovation Hub that combines production, R&D, and skills training. Initial product lines rolling out from the proposed facility include: – Football boots designed with sustainable materials – Breathable football jerseys, shorts, and socks – Training bibs and leisurewear tracksuits – Official-size footballs and related training equipment

Why Now?

Government priorities emphasizing local industry development, plus growing demand for affordable sports gear and rising interest in youth sports programs, create a timely opening for a locally based production facility. Advances in digital design and flexible manufacturing techniques also make localized prototyping and small-batch production more viable than before.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Execution-focused milestone planning and operational guidance to prepare the hub for pilot manufacturing – Mentoring on product development and prototyping workflows – Connections to relevant stakeholders in operations, manufacturing, and regional business networks – Guidance on workforce development strategies and training program design

Program Plan (First 30–60 Days)

– Refine the hub's operational roadmap and prioritize short-term manufacturing milestones – Support prototyping cycles for key SKUs and review material sourcing options – Advise on training curricula for apprenticeships and workforce onboarding – Help prepare investor-facing and partner-ready materials for subsequent fundraising or public-private collaboration discussions

Leadership comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support WURA Sports Africa through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Next 90 Days

WURA and FasterCapital plan to complete prototype validation for primary products, establish initial production line specifications, initiate local hiring and training pilots, and present a progress update to stakeholders that outlines readiness for a pilot production run.

About WURA Sports Africa

WURA Sports Africa (part of Winners Care Services Limited) aims to make quality sports gear accessible by combining manufacturing with training, R&D, and local workforce development. The proposed Kwara hub is designed to support domestic production, product innovation, and skills pathways for the region.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.