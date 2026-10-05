Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2026 Honour Winners Of 10Th Edition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2026: The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), part of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), has announced the winners of the 10th annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards, recognising organisations and individuals advancing sustainability and responsible business practices across sectors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The winners were announced at a ceremony marking the awards' tenth anniversary. Alongside honouring the winners and those who received“Highly Commended” awards, the evening looked back on the awards' journey and their role in encouraging excellence, knowledge sharing and sustainability action in Abu Dhabi and the region.

An independent panel of expert judges evaluated the entries and selected winners across six categories covering energy management, leadership, reporting, communication, management and sustainability initiatives.

To mark the milestone, ADSG presented Dolphin Energy with the Decade of Leadership Award, recognising a decade of commitment to sustainability and the tangible impact it has delivered through partnership and innovation.

ABB Power Transmission and Distribution won Best Energy Management Initiative, while H.E. Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri of ADNEC Group was named Sustainability Leader of the Year 2026. First Abu Dhabi Bank won Best Sustainability Report, and the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi received Best Sustainability Communication Programme. Eng Jamal Mohammed Al Hadrami of Abu Dhabi City Municipality was named Sustainability Manager of the Year 2026, and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry won Best Sustainability Initiative.

The judges also awarded Highly Commended to TA'ZIZ (Best Energy Management Initiative), Mohammed Ahmed Al Rayes of Dubai Municipality (Sustainability Leader of the Year), Emirates Global Aluminium (Best Sustainability Report), TAQA Water Solutions (Best Sustainability Communication Programme), Saqib Sajjad of ADNOC Gas (Sustainability Manager of the Year) and the Integrated Transport Centre (Best Sustainability Initiative).

Huda Al Houqani, Director of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group Office, said:“Over the past ten years, the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards have become a platform for recognising excellence, sharing knowledge and inspiring action across Abu Dhabi and the region. This year's winners and participants show what organisations and individuals can achieve when they turn ideas into action. Embedding sustainability in governance, strategy and decision-making matters more than ever, because long-term prosperity depends on the value we create for people, communities and the environment. Through these awards, we encourage organisations to learn from one another and build on each other's progress.”

The awards continue to showcase outstanding achievements in the business community and encourage the exchange of expertise and practices that strengthen environmental and social responsibility, supporting organisations in contributing to sustainable development.