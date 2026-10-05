Bengaluru Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms For 2 Days

Bengaluru Weather LATEST Update: Bengaluru is likely to witness rain and thunderstorms on October 5 and 6, with the IMD warning of isolated heavy showers across South Interior Karnataka. Rain activity is expected to ease from Wednesday

Residents of Bengaluru may need to prepare for another spell of wet weather as rain and thunderstorms are expected across the city on Monday and Tuesday, October 5 and 6. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall activity over several parts of Karnataka during the first half of the week.

Rainfall is expected to gradually reduce from Wednesday, October 7. Bengaluru could then experience relatively drier conditions for the remainder of the week, although isolated showers cannot be completely ruled out.

Bengaluru is expected to remain under the influence of rain activity on Monday and Tuesday. According to the forecast, the city has around a 70% chance of rainfall on Monday, while the probability could remain at about 55% on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be around 28.5°C, while the minimum temperature could settle near 20.2°C.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and spells of intense rain are possible in Bengaluru and neighbouring districts. Residents should therefore remain alert, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

The possibility of rain is expected to fall sharply to around 15% on Wednesday, signalling a gradual improvement in weather conditions.

The latest IMD weather outlook indicates that rainfall activity will continue over South Interior Karnataka until October 7. Isolated heavy rainfall has been forecast for the region on Monday, October 5.

Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu and other districts in South Interior Karnataka could experience showers during this period.

Coastal Karnataka is also expected to receive rain through October 7, with fairly widespread rainfall possible in parts of the coastal belt. Meanwhile, several areas of North Interior Karnataka may see rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

The weather conditions are expected to remain active during the early part of the week before gradually easing.

The likelihood of rain during Monday and Tuesday could affect daily travel across Bengaluru. Heavy showers may lead to slow-moving traffic, poor visibility and temporary waterlogging, particularly in low-lying areas.

Commuters travelling during periods of intense rain should exercise caution on roads and allow additional time for their journeys. Residents are also advised to monitor official weather updates, especially if thunderstorms and lightning are reported in their area.

Bengaluru 7-day weather outlook

Rainfall activity is likely to remain noticeable across Karnataka during the first half of the week. For Bengaluru, the chance of rain is expected to decline considerably from Wednesday, October 7.

The latter part of the week is likely to be mostly dry, although isolated showers could occur on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures may also rise gradually, with daytime readings potentially nearing 30°C over the weekend. Night-time temperatures are expected to remain relatively comfortable.