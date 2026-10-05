Bank Holidays October 511: Check The Complete List Of Bank Closures This Week

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) You plan to visit your bank branch this week for cash deposits or account work? You should check the working days between October 5 and 11 before you step out.

You must check the holiday list before you plan your bank visit this week. Banks will function normally from Monday to Friday, which means October 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 in the week of October 5 to October 11, 2026. You can schedule your direct branch visits on these dates. You should still verify your specific branch's working status beforehand, just like you check local shop timings, because bank holidays change based on the state and region.

The next major holiday falls on Saturday, October 10. Banks across the country will stay closed because it is the second Saturday of October. India observes regular public holidays for banks on the second and fourth Saturdays. You cannot get direct branch services on October 10. Banks will remain closed on the very next day, Sunday, October 11. You will not get branch services on both Saturday and Sunday next week.

You should finish your important branch work by Friday, October 9. You must not delay tasks that require a direct branch visit, like cash deposits, cheque clearances, account services, and document submissions. Banks will stop all physical services when branches close. You can still use internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and instant money transfer services without any interruption.

You can use internet or mobile banking transactions if you need to send money urgently on bank holidays. You can withdraw cash from ATMs as usual. You can also check your account balance, transfer funds, and pay bills online. You should plan your urgent tasks in advance because processing times and transaction rules might change depending on your specific bank or service.

The bank holiday list does not stay the same across the country. Banks might close for extra days in some areas due to local festivals and state-level holidays. You should check the specific holiday list of your local bank branch. You cannot visit bank branches on October 10 and October 11 because they are the second Saturday and Sunday. You must finish your direct bank work by October 9 next week.