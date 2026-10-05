8Th Pay Commission Arrears: How Much Back Pay Will You Get If The Rollout Is Delayed?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Central government employees might receive massive arrears if the 8th Pay Commission rollout gets delayed. We break down the exact back pay calculation for a basic salary of Rs 50000 right here.

Central government employees are still waiting for the 8th Pay Commission. The commission is currently taking feedback from employee unions and pensioners. They have 18 months to submit the final report. This timeline might delay the new salary structure rollout. Employees will likely receive arrears for this gap period if a delay happens. How much back pay will someone with a Rs 50,000 basic salary get? Read this too - Govt Scheme: Get up to Rs 10 lakh loan + 50% subsidy! Jackpot for existing business owners!

The government plans to implement the 8th Pay Commission on January 1, 2026. Your bank account will not see the new salary on that exact day though. The commission must submit its report first. The central government will then approve and roll out the new pay structure. Employees have a solid chance to get the salary difference as arrears if the government delays the rollout past the January 1, 2026 cutoff.

Let us assume a central government employee draws a basic salary of Rs 50,000. A 60% DA calculation in January 2026 adds Rs 30,000 to this. The total monthly salary becomes Rs 80,000.

A 2.57 fitment factor will push the new basic salary to Rs 1,28,500. The monthly difference stands at Rs 48,500 if we assume zero DA initially.

12 months of arrears: 48,500 × 12 = Rs 5.82 lakh

18 months of arrears: 48,500 × 18 = Rs 8.73 lakh

A 2.86 fitment factor will increase the new basic salary to Rs 1,43,000. The monthly difference then becomes Rs 63,000.

12 months of arrears: 63,000 × 12 = Rs 7.56 lakh

18 months of arrears: 63,000 × 18 = Rs 11.34 lakh.

Social media claims that a longer delay will bring bigger arrears. The actual reality is not that simple. The final arrears depend entirely on the government's implementation date and the new DA calculation method. Employees will likely get arrears if the government keeps January 1, 2026 as the cutoff date. The commission's final recommendations and the central government's ultimate decision will decide the exact payout amount.

The government formed the 8th Central Pay Commission in November 2025. The panel has 18 months to submit its report. The final recommendations will only come out in 2027. The commission is currently holding talks with employee unions and pensioners. The new pay scale will roll out only after the government gives its official nod. Nobody can confirm the exact arrears amount right now. This calculation for a Rs 50,000 basic salary is just a rough estimate.