CTI Answers - Now Inside Microsoft Teams

RST CTI Assistant for MS Teams

RST CTI Assistant for MS Teams

RST CTI Assistant for MS Teams

RST CTI Assistant, RST Cloud's AI-powered threat intelligence advisor, is now available as a bot inside Microsoft Teams.

- Alex Gould, CTI Strategist, RST Cloud

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RST CTI Assistant, RST Cloud's AI-powered threat intelligence advisor, is now available as a bot inside Microsoft Teams. Threat intelligence is most valuable where security teams already work - and for most teams, that's a Teams channel, not a separate portal or a tab they have to remember to open.

SOC analysts work 24/7. Their CTI team, if they have one at all, usually doesn't - 8x5 coverage is the norm, and plenty of organisations run without a dedicated CTI function altogether. RST CTI Assistant closes that gap: a conversational way to investigate threats that's available whenever a question comes up, without leaving the existing workflow.

ASK ABOUT:

✓ The threat landscape: What threats are targeting your industry, region, or sector?

✓ Threat actors & malware: Who is behind them, what are their capabilities, and how do they operate?

✓ TTPs & campaigns: What techniques are being used right now, and what should your team be looking for next?

✓ Indicators: What is known about a specific IP, domain, or hash - with the source attached?

By default, RST CTI Assistant is available as an API, giving organisations the flexibility to integrate threat intelligence directly into their existing security tools, platforms, and workflows. The Teams bot adds a second, conversational front end on top of the same engine - powered by RST Cloud's threat intelligence, research, enrichment data, and knowledge bases, using multi-agent RAG to pull source-referenced answers straight into the conversation. Every response links back to the original reporting it drew on, so an analyst can verify a claim as easily as they asked the question.

WHY IT MATTERS FOR SECOPS TEAMS:

A question asked outside the workflow is a question that often doesn't get asked at all. By putting a threat intelligence advisor directly into Teams, RST Cloud removes the friction between having a question and getting a sourced answer - no separate login, no context switch, no waiting on an 8x5 CTI team or a colleague who may not be online. For SecOps professionals and security leaders, that turns ad hoc lookups into a habit and turns a knowledge base into something the whole team actually uses.

RST CTI Assistant for Microsoft Teams is available now on the Microsoft Marketplace, alongside the existing API integration for teams who want to build it into their own tools and dashboards.

Microsoft Teams app:

Website: rstcloud

Trial inquiries:...

ABOUT RST CLOUD

RST Cloud builds practical cyber threat intelligence for agents, delivering machine-readable threat feeds, IoC lookups, noise suppression and compromised-credential intelligence through a single API-first layer into any SOC workflow. RST CTI Assistant is part of that layer, pairing RST Cloud's research and knowledge bases with multi-agent RAG so that SecOps teams get sourced answers wherever they already work.

RST CLOUD PTY LTD

RST Cloud

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CTI Answers - Now Inside Microsoft Teams News Provided By RST Cloud October 05, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications



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