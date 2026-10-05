Anita Kirk's Christmas Sparkles Brings Fairy Magic And Family Adventure To Seasonal Reading

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WAKEFIELD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christmas wish fairies come to a young family's aid in Christmas Sparkles, a festive fantasy by Yorkshire author Anita Kirk. The book offers families a seasonal reading experience filled with magical journeys, unexpected discoveries, and Christmas wishes. It follows a young family through sparkling journeys, mysterious clouds, and a garden center filled with magical surprises.AvailabilityThe book is available on Amazon in Kindle, hardcover, and paperback editions:A Festive Adventure Begins at the North Pole"Christmas Sparkles" opens with Father Christmas and his elves facing an unusual problem: too many people have appeared on the naughty list. With Christmas preparations keeping them busy, they seek assistance from the Christmas wish fairies. Living in a fairy-tale cottage on a cloud, the fairies bring their help to a young family. Their involvement sets a series of adventures in motion, taking the family to magical places where surprises emerge along the way.Family members travel through the air as sparkles, giving their journey a distinctive imaginative quality. The story invites readers to picture familiar Christmas magic from a new perspective as the characters move between extraordinary settings. For families choosing seasonal reading material, the premise provides opportunities to discuss Christmas wishes, favourite traditions and the destinations they would explore on a magical journey.A Red Ruby and Messages in the SkyAmong the story's central fantasy elements is a red ruby worn around the neck and used as a tool during the adventure. The family also glimpses their future lives, adding mystery to the experiences unfolding around them. Clouds become another source of curiosity. The book raises the possibility that writing in the sky could carry messages down to earth, connecting an everyday sight with its fairy-tale world.These details give readers several questions to follow throughout the story. Each discovery expands the family's experience and encourages imaginative thinking about what might happen next.Anita's interest in creating fictional worlds is an important part of her approach to writing.“I go into different worlds of my own to take me away from the real world,” said Anita, author of Christmas Sparkles.Magical Surprises in a Familiar SettingThe Glittery Sparkles garden centre offers another setting for the family's adventure. Inside, a magical room contains unpredictable happenings, with sparkles appearing from unexpected places. Cards, shoes, decorations and other objects become part of the enchantment. Their familiar appearance gives readers an accessible way into the fantasy, while the room's unusual activity keeps the journey moving.The garden centre adds a recognisable seasonal setting to the book's cloud cottages and airborne travels. Together, these locations create a Christmas world that families can explore through shared reading. Anita also enjoys incorporating jokes and funny moments into her books, reflecting her interest in making readers laugh. Here is a recent article published about the book.About the AuthorAnita lives in a Yorkshire town in England and writes across several genres for children and adults, including true stories. She works full time and hopes to devote herself to writing full time in the future. Her interests include swimming, reading, movies, music, dancing, holidays, meeting new people, and spending time with friends and family.

Anita Kirk

Author of Christmas Sparkles

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Anita Kirk's Christmas Sparkles Brings Fairy Magic and Family Adventure to Seasonal Reading News Provided By XLIM October 05, 2026, 05:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



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