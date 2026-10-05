Nx PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW FILM & TELEVISION PRODUCTION DIVISION

Lisa LoBasso-Photo by Dana Patrick

Ana Vergara

Led by CEO Lisa LoBasso and Director of Media & Productions Ana Vergara, nX Productions Announces Prymrr: Sick of It Tour Documentary as Its First Production

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- nX Productions, the newly established film and television production division of nX Brand & Talent Management, is officially expanding into entertainment production with a growing slate of film, television, documentary, and unscripted projects currently in development.

Leading the production company are Lisa LoBasso, CEO, and Ana Vergara, Director of Media & Productions, bringing together business strategy, talent management, creative development, production, branding, and entertainment industry experience to build a production company focused on discovering compelling stories and developing projects with commercial and cultural impact.

The company's first announced production is Prymrr: Sick of It Tour Documentary, an intimate behind-the-scenes documentary following recording artist Prymrr throughout her tour experience. The documentary is designed to go beyond the stage and performances, giving audiences an authentic look at the person behind the artist. From the excitement and victories to the challenges, pressure, unexpected moments, relationships, setbacks, and personal growth that happen behind the scenes, Sick of It Tour Documentary aims to capture the complete experience.

Lisa LoBasso, CEO of nX Productions, is overseeing the project as Director and Executive Producer Prymrr, with Ana Vergara serving as Producer.“nX has always been about creating opportunities and building talent, but we knew there was a bigger vision ahead,” said Lisa LoBasso, CEO of nX Productions.“nX Productions allows us to take that vision to another level by developing our own stories, creating original content, and bringing projects from an idea all the way to the screen.” Ana Vergara, Director of Media & Productions, added:“We want nX Productions to tell stories that feel real, relevant and memorable. Our goal is not simply to make content, but to create productions that audiences connect with and that have the potential to grow beyond one platform.”

A Growing Slate of Film & Television Projects. While Prymrr: Sick of It Tour Documentary marks the beginning of the nX Productions production slate, the company is already developing multiple film and television projects spanning scripted film, television, documentaries, and unscripted entertainment. The upcoming slate reflects the company's interest in stories centered around entertainment, ambition, talent, relationships, real-life experiences, and the often unseen world behind fame. nX Productions is developing projects intended for theatrical, streaming, television and digital audiences, with the company exploring opportunities to partner with established studios, networks, streaming platforms, distributors, production companies and investors as projects move through development.

From Talent Management to Production. The creation of nX Productions represents the next evolution of the nX brand. Through nX Brand & Talent Management, Lisa LoBasso has built a platform focused on talent representation, career development, branding, publicity and entertainment opportunities. nX Productions expands that ecosystem by creating a pathway for original concepts and stories to become fully developed productions. The company's long-term vision is to establish nX as a multifaceted entertainment company, developing talent while also creating, producing and packaging original intellectual property for the global entertainment marketplace. With several projects already in the works, Prymrr: Sick of It Tour Documentary is only the beginning.

About nX Productions

nX Productions is a film and television production company focused on developing and producing original scripted, unscripted, documentary and entertainment projects. Led by CEO Lisa LoBasso and Director of Media & Productions Ana Vergara, nX Productions combines entertainment business strategy, talent development, creative production and storytelling to develop projects designed for today's rapidly evolving entertainment landscape. The company's first announced production is Prymrr: Sick of It Tour Documentary, with additional film and television projects currently in development.

nX PR

nX Brand & Talent Management

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

nX PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW FILM & TELEVISION PRODUCTION DIVISION News Provided By nX Brand & Talent Management October 05, 2026, 05:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.