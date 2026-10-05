The One STP Launches Cyrus Cybersmith To Democratize Cybersecurity & Compliance For Small Businesses

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Free for 90 days with vCISO support, the human-AI hybrid SaaS is poised to be the affordable, accessible, adaptable GRC & cybersecurity solution on the market.

- Darren KearlSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The One STP, Inc., a developer of AI-native governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) infrastructure, today announced the official launch of Cyrus Cybersmith. Engineered specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and growing startups, Cyrus Cybersmith is the risk & maturity management platform that helps you know your risks, get expert clarity, and make informed decisions, transforming manual compliance spreadsheets into a continuous, board-ready security posture. To directly address the severe protection gap facing resource-constrained organizations, The One STP is offering 90 days of free platform access alongside limited virtual CISO (vCISO) advisory support for a limited cohort of qualifying small business customers.---Exposing the Crisis: Small Businesses as the Most Exploited Target---Small businesses have become primary targets for automated and financially motivated threat actors. According to Hiscox's Cyber Readiness Report, 80% of small businesses suffered at least one cyberattack in 2025, while data from the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) indicates that small and medium-sized organizations experience approximately 4 times more confirmed data breaches than large enterprises.Furthermore, research compiled by StrongDM and VikingCloud reveals that 47% of businesses with fewer than 50 employees allocate $0 to cybersecurity, despite system downtime costing small businesses an average of $53,000 per hour and 40% reporting that a $100,000 attack would force them to shut down.---The Most Affordable, Accessible, and Adaptable GRC Solution---While legacy compliance platforms remain cost-prohibitive for growing companies, Cyrus Cybersmith is poised to be the most affordable, accessible, and adaptable SaaS solution in the market:.Human-in-the-Loop Governance: Built on a machine fast, human decides philosophy, Cyrus Cybersmith pairs high-speed AI automation with mandatory expert validation and on-demand vCISO guidance..Multi-Framework & Privacy Engine: Cross-maps 1,000+ controls across 400+ local & global frameworks (including SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST CSF, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS) alongside automated tracking for active US state privacy laws, eliminating audit fatigue..Financial Risk Quantification: Converts technical vulnerabilities into real-dollar Annualized Loss Expectancy (ALE) figures for executive boards using 10,000-iteration Monte Carlo financial simulations..Flexible Coexistence or Standalone Program: Operates seamlessly as an AI-native risk layer over existing tools like Vanta, Drata, or OneTrust to unify risk registers, or functions as a complete out-of-the-box standalone security program for first-time buyers.---Leadership Perspective---"Small businesses form the backbone of the economy, yet they are systematically exploited because enterprise security tools are priced out of their reach," said Darren Kearl, Founder & CEO of The One STP, Inc. "We engineered Cyrus Cybersmith to democratize cybersecurity and compliance. By combining continuous AI telemetry with expert human validation, we give startups and SMEs board-ready risk visibility and audit readiness at a rate any small business can afford."---Limited-Time Promotional Launch Offer---To celebrate the launch, The One STP is opening a limited promotional window featuring 90 days of free platform access alongside limited virtual CISO (vCISO) support. Small business owners, founders, and IT leaders can claim this launch promotion by requesting access via cyruscybersmith---About The One STP, Inc.---The One STP focuses on developing tools and services to allow small and medium businesses to manage their cybersecurity risks logically. Cyrus Cybersmith enables continuous risk, regulatory monitoring, and risk resilience for companies small and large.For more information and to download media assets, visit theonestp and cyruscybersmith

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Cyrus Cybersmith Demo: Onboarding

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The One STP Launches Cyrus Cybersmith to Democratize Cybersecurity & Compliance for Small Businesses News Provided By The One STP October 05, 2026, 05:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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