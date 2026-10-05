Austhai Marine, Unveils The New AT40 Commercial Catamaran For Dive, Ferry And Resort Transfer Operators

Rendering of the AT40 Dive at a reef anchorage

Rendering of the AT40 Dive main deck, with kit-up seating either side and centreline tank racks.

Rendering of the AT40 underway at cruising speed. All three versions share the same 12.99 metre (42.6 ft) hull.

Backed by more than 20 years of commercial catamaran building, Austhai Marine opens 2027 build slots for the AT40

- Ron Patston, Chief Operating Officer, Group Island SpiritRAYONG, RAYONG, THAILAND, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Austhai Marine, the power catamaran builder owned by Group Island Spirit, has unveiled the AT40, a 12.99 metre (42.6 ft) twin outboard catamaran designed from the ground up for commercial marine tourism operators. One shared hull comes in three configurations, a dedicated dive boat, a passenger ferry for up to 42 guests and a premium resort transfer vessel. Early operator reservations are now open.Dive operators looking for a commercial boat have usually faced three imperfect options, a converted pleasure craft that was never designed for the job, a low-cost copy that turns out to be expensive to run, or a European custom build at two to three times the price of everything else. The AT40 was designed to close that gap, with a boat built for commercial work at a price that makes sense for daily operations."We run our own charter fleet and sailing school every day of the season, so we know what commercial operation asks of a boat, and after 20 years of building power catamarans for operators we know what they ask of us," said Ron Patston, Chief Operating Officer of Group Island Spirit. "The AT40 brings both together. Everything on it is there because an operator needed it, and nothing on it is there by accident."Built around the dive dayThe AT40 Dive carries 20 divers in its day boat layout, or 12 in a technical configuration with wider seating and centreline racking for up to three tanks per diver. Divers kit up in their seats, with more than 30 centreline tank racks keeping the side decks clear. At the stern, one integrated structure serves as a dock gangway, a dive ladder descending 1.5 metres (4.9 ft) below the waterline, and an A-frame crane able to recover an incapacitated diver.Freshwater shower bays port and starboard, a camera rinse table and window-side seating improve the guest experience between dives, while a light draft of 0.68 metres (2.2 ft) gives access to shallow reef anchorages that deeper vessels cannot reach.Ferry and resort transfer on the same hullThe AT40 Ferry seats up to 42 passengers under weather protection, in an open layout for scenic routes or fully enclosed and air-conditioned for premium routes and evening services, cruising at 22 knots with a 25 knot maximum at full load. It has been designed to CE and ISO small craft standards from the outset, rather than adapted to meet them afterwards.The AT40 Resort Transfer, for properties where the guest experience begins at the water, carries 20 guests with 2.00 metres (6.6 ft) of headroom on a wide, stable catamaran platform, and VIP enclosed layouts can be finished to match a resort's own design.Built for the working dayCommercial boats earn their money by running the same trip every day, in every condition, and the AT40 hull has been engineered for exactly that. Its wide, stable catamaran platform keeps guests comfortable at speed and steady at anchor, and it is designed to cruise at 22 knots fully loaded, with around 6,000 kg (13,200 lb) of passengers, crew, kit and fuel on board. Each AT40 is built to CE and ISO small craft standards at Austhai's ISO certified facility, using vinyl ester resin, PVC core and vacuum-infused E-glass. Every hull comes from the same production moulds, so each boat is consistent and parts can be supplied from hull number one onwards, which is what operators with several boats in service need.A long record in commercial catamaransAusthai Marine brings more than 20 years of experience building commercial catamarans, and has delivered more than 100 power catamarans to customers in more than 12 countries across Asia and beyond. Around 80 percent of its builds are repeat orders from existing customers. The Island Spirit catamaran brand, also part of the group, was introduced in 1998, won Sail Magazine Top Ten awards in 2001, 2003 and 2005, and its Island Spirit 525e has been nominated for Cruising World's Boat of the Year 2026. Group Island Spirit also operates yacht charter fleets and a sailing school in Phuket, Koh Chang and Koh Samui.Fast delivery to markets including Indonesia, the Philippines and the Maldives is backed by after-sales support across Asia.Shaped by operatorsBuild slots for 2027 are now open. With the concept study complete, Austhai is inviting operators to help shape the final specification, and those reserving before design freeze will be offered early reservation terms. Mould tooling begins in February 2027, the first two hulls are scheduled to be in build by June 2027, and launch and sea trials are planned for August to September 2027."We would much rather build the boat an operator actually needs than sell them one they have to work around," said Lee Bright, General Manager, Austhai Marine. "The operators who talk to us now will shape the boats that go into production next year."About Austhai MarineAusthai Marine has more than 20 years of experience designing and building series production power catamarans for commercial and recreational use, including dive boats, ferries, water taxis and patrol and rescue craft. It has delivered more than 100 vessels to customers in over 12 countries, and around 80 percent of its builds are repeat orders.About Group Island SpiritGroup Island Spirit is a marine group spanning catamaran manufacturing, yacht charter, sailing school and yacht brokerage, with operations across Thailand and a head office in the USA. Its companies include Austhai Marine, Island Spirit catamarans, Island Spirit Yacht Charter and Island Spirit Sailing School.

Alice Manvell

Group Island Spirit

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Austhai Marine, Unveils the New AT40 Commercial Catamaran for Dive, Ferry and Resort Transfer Operators News Provided By Group Island Spirit October 05, 2026, 05:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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