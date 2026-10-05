Riverside Spine & Physical Medicine Now Offers Primary Care In Clarksville

primary care for adults in Clarksville

adult primary care in Clarksville

primary care doctor in Clarksville-

primary healthcare in Clarksville

Award-winning Clarksville clinic expands into comprehensive primary care for adults across Montgomery County, now accepting new patients.

CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Riverside Spine & Physical Medicine, the integrated health clinic that has served Clarksville and Montgomery County for more than 25 years, is now accepting new patients for primary care for adults in Clarksville. The expansion adds adult primary care and preventive care to an existing clinical model that already includes chiropractic, physical therapy, medical weight loss, and hormone optimization under one roof.The addition of primary healthcare in Clarksville reflects a deliberate step in the clinic's long-term direction. Rather than referring patients elsewhere for routine and preventive medical needs, Riverside can now coordinate those services alongside the specialized care the practice has provided for over two decades. For patients managing chronic conditions, hormonal health, or weight alongside general wellness, that coordination has clear clinical value.What the Primary Care Program CoversThe comprehensive primary care in Clarksville program at Riverside is built around the range of services adult patients need for ongoing health management. Services now available include:.Annual physicals and wellness exams.Sick visits and acute illness management.Preventive care and health screenings.Lab testing and diagnostic workup.Chronic disease management: including diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.Thyroid condition monitoring.Hormone optimization coordination.Weight management as part of a medically supervised programThe clinic operates Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with new patient appointments now available.A Clinic Built for the Whole PatientWhat distinguishes Riverside's approach to adult primary care in Clarksville is the clinical environment it operates within. Most primary care practices refer patients outward for chiropractic, physical therapy, and specialist services. Riverside already provides those disciplines in-house, which means a patient managing back pain, metabolic issues, and routine preventive care does not have to navigate multiple separate providers.Dr. David M. Allen, DC, who founded Riverside Spine & Physical Medicine in 2001 alongside his wife, described the expansion in straightforward terms: "Clarksville residents deserve access to primary care that is connected to the rest of their health picture. We have been treating the same patients for years across multiple disciplines, and adding primary care means we can support more of that picture in one place. That is better for the patient and better for the clinical team."Addressing a Real Gap in ClarksvilleAccess to a primary care doctor in Clarksville has been a persistent challenge for many Montgomery County residents. A 2023 contributed article published by Clarksville Now cited approximately 118 physicians per 100,000 residents in the area compared to a national average of 210, and the city's rapid population growth has added further pressure on appointment availability. The Tennessee Hospital Association's physician workforce study projects a statewide shortage of nearly 3,900 physicians by 2035, with primary care identified among the most affected specialties. Riverside's decision to open primary care to new patients reflects a commitment to the community it has served since 2001.Riverside has served many active-duty service members, veterans, and military families throughout its 25 years in Clarksville, and the addition of primary care extends that relationship in a practical way. For those seeking civilian primary care outside of installation facilities, having access to a clinic with a long-standing presence in the community offers continuity and familiarity.Women's Health and Men's Health Within the Primary Care ModelThe primary care program at Riverside addresses the health needs of adult men and women as part of its general adult primary care scope. For women, this includes age-appropriate preventive screenings, thyroid monitoring, and coordination with the clinic's existing hormone optimization program where relevant to their overall care. For men, it includes cardiovascular risk assessment, metabolic health monitoring, and discussion of hormonal factors that may affect general wellness. These services reflect adult primary care, not specialty or OB/GYN care.These are not separate programs with separate scheduling. They are part of a single, coordinated primary care offering that recognizes the different health priorities and clinical patterns across a diverse adult patient population.Recognition Behind the ExpansionRiverside Spine & Physical Medicine has earned over 20 Gold Awards since 2001, including recognition as Best Chiropractor in the Best of Clarksville 2025 awards. The clinic has also received Best of Clarksville recognition for physical therapy, medical weight loss, massage therapy, and medical facility services. The primary care expansion builds on that established reputation with a service addition the community has been asking for.Patients looking for a primary care doctor in Clarksville often value a provider who understands their broader health history. At Riverside, the primary care team has access to the patient's chiropractic, physical therapy, and weight management history within the same practice. For patients whose needs overlap across those disciplines, having those services available in one location can make care more convenient and support better communication and coordination across the clinical team.About Riverside Spine & Physical MedicineRiverside Spine & Physical Medicine is an integrated health clinic located at 121 W Dunbar Cave Rd, Clarksville, Tennessee 37040. Founded in 2001 by Dr. David M. Allen, DC, the practice offers primary care, chiropractic, physical therapy, medical weight loss, hormone optimization, PRP therapy, non-surgical musculoskeletal treatments, and massage therapy.The clinic has earned over 20 Gold Awards including Best of Clarksville recognitions from 2020 through 2025. Accepting new patients across all service lines. Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Media ContactPractice: Riverside Spine & Physical MedicinePhone: (931) 542-9420Email:...Website: riversidespineandphysmed/primary-careAddress: 121 W Dunbar Cave Rd, Clarksville, TN 37040

Riverside Spine & Physical Medicine

Riverside Spine & Physical Medicine

+1 931-542-9420

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Riverside Spine & Physical Medicine Now Offers Primary Care in Clarksville News Provided By Digital guider October 05, 2026, 05:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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