Bengaluru Commuters Alert! Race Course Road Closed From October 5 For 60 Days

Bengaluru motorists using Race Course Road and nearby central-city routes will need to plan their journeys differently from October 5, as a key stretch has been closed for road improvement work.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority has started white-topping work on the stretch between Maurya Junction and Hare Krishna Road Junction. The traffic restrictions are expected to remain in place for 60 days, affecting vehicles travelling through Race Course Road and surrounding areas.

Why Is Race Course Road Closed?

The closure has been introduced to facilitate white-topping work, under which a concrete surface is laid over an existing road to improve its durability.

During the work, vehicles will not be permitted to travel from Shivananda Junction towards Maurya Junction. Traffic movement from Trilight Junction on Race Course Road towards Maurya Junction will also be restricted.

The restrictions are likely to affect motorists heading towards areas such as Majestic, KR Market and other central Bengaluru destinations.

Bengaluru Race Course Road diversions

Traffic authorities have prescribed alternate routes for different categories of vehicles.

Vehicles heading towards KR Market: BMTC buses, private buses and heavy goods vehicles travelling towards KR Market on Sankey Road have been advised to travel from Windsor Manor towards LRDE Junction.

From there, vehicles should take a right and continue via Basaveshwara Junction.

Vehicles heading towards Majestic:Motorists travelling towards Majestic on Sankey Road have been advised to use Kumara Krupa Road and proceed towards Shivananda Circle. From Shivananda Circle, vehicles should turn right and then take a left onto SC Road to continue towards Majestic.

Old JDS Junction to Trilight Junction:Vehicles travelling from Old JDS Junction towards Trilight Junction can take the road on the left at Old JDS Junction. The suggested route then involves taking a left at Raceview Junction and continuing through Kumara Krupa Road towards Shivananda Junction.

Trilight Junction to Maurya Junction:Motorists travelling from Trilight Junction towards Maurya Junction can use the Shivananda Flyover. They can reach SC Road via Nehru Circle and continue towards Majestic.

Commuters Advised to Plan Ahead

The closure will shift traffic onto several already important roads in central Bengaluru, including Sankey Road, Kumara Krupa Road, SC Road and routes around Shivananda Circle and Nehru Circle.

With the restrictions scheduled to continue for 60 days, commuters who regularly use Race Course Road may want to allow additional travel time and check traffic updates before starting their journey.

Traffic police have asked motorists to follow the designated diversions and cooperate with officials while the road work is underway. The Race Course Road restrictions are expected to remain in effect for the duration of the 60-day white-topping project.