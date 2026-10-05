Bacteriophage Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

The global bacteriophage market size was valued at USD 54.77 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 57.80 million in 2026 to USD 88.90 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the bacteriophage market with a share of 39.20% in 2025.

Bacteriophages, or phages, are viruses that selectively infect and kill bacteria. They are being studied and applied for bacterial control across human health, veterinary care, agriculture, food safety, aquaculture, and environmental applications, particularly in the context of antimicrobial resistance. Bacteriophage products are tracked under HSN Code 3002 (human blood; antisera and other blood fractions; vaccines, toxins, cultures of microrganisms, and similar products) and SIC Code 2836 (biological products, except diagnostic substances).

The bacteriophage market demand is supported by rising antimicrobial resistance, increasing research into alternatives or complements to antibiotics, and growing applications across human, animal, agricultural, and food-related settings. The development of personalized medicine, phage cocktails, and engineered phages is expanding the range of potential applications, contributing to bacteriophage market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 644.06 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 711.17 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 1,336.83 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 8.20%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 32.50% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 9.5%

By Product Type

Leading Segment: Phage Therapeutics Market Share in 2025: 68.3%

By Application

Fastest-growing Segment: Chronic Wound Infections CAGR: 6.18% (2026–2034)

By Distribution Channel

Leading Segment: Hospital Pharmacies Market Share in 2025: 52.4%

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Expansion of Personalized Phage Therapy

The bacteriophages market analysis shows that personalized phage therapy is being developed to match specific bacteriophages with the bacteria causing an individual patient's infection. This approach allows treatment to be selected according to the bacterial strain and its phage sensitivity. This trend strengthens targeted approaches for difficult bacterial infections.

Applications of Bacteriophage for Food Safety

Bacteriophages are being used to control harmful bacteria such as Listeria and Salmonella in food products and processing environments. These phages can target specific pathogens while having limited effects on other microorganisms. This development expands bacteriophage use in food safety and processing.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a substantial impact on the bacteriophage market share, as production depends on specialized culture materials, host bacteria, bioreactors, filtration supplies, sterile packaging, and cold chain logistics. The market is likely to follow a capacity-constrained recovery pattern, as phage production requires specialized biological processing and quality-controlled manufacturing capacity that cannot be expanded immediately when supply conditions improve. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 0.4 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 5.13%. As specialized raw materials, bioprocessing capacity, purification supplies, sterile manufacturing, and temperature-controlled logistics stabilize, bacteriophage market growth is expected to gradually return to 5.53%.

The bacteriophage market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by phage-based antibotic alternatives, engineered phage therapies, personalized phage cocktails, and applications across human, veterinary, and agricultural health. In October 2025, Phagos raised ~USD 29 million in Series A funding. The capital is intended to accelerate the deployment of veterinary bacteriophage therapies, advance its AI-powered phage-discovery platform, and support expansion across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Precision Infectious Disease Care and Expanding Biopharmaceutical Research Drives Market Demand

The use of targeted approaches in infectious disease treatment is supporting demand for therapies that act against specific bacterial pathogens. The growing role of molecular diagnostics and strain-level pathogen identification allows healthcare providers to evaluate targeted phage therapy alongside other antimicrobial approaches.

The expansion of biotechnology research is increasing development activity around bacteriophages for therapeutic, diagnostic, and industrial applications. Investment in phage biomanufacturing and bacteriophage research is supporting the development of scalable platforms for therapeutic phages and other commercial products.

Narrow Phage Host Range and Manufacturing Consistency Limit Market Expansion

Most bacteriophages target specific bacterial strains rather than a broad range of pathogens. This narrow host range limits their usefulness when the causative bacterial strain is unknown or changes during treatment.

Phage products also require controlled production, purification, and characterization to maintain consistent activity. These requirements increase technical complexity in phage biomanufacturing and limit standardized production at a commercial scale.

Phage-Based Diagnostics and Development of Engineered Therapeutic Platforms Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players

The development of phage-based diagnostics offers growth opportunities for diagnostic developers, biotechnology companies, and bacteriophage technology providers to create rapid and highly specific bacterial detection platforms. Engineered reporter phages and phage-based biosensors can identify viable bacterial pathogens through specific host recognition and measurable signals, supporting applications in clinical, food-safety, and environmental testing.

Bacteriophage engineering also enables developers to design phages with selected biological characteristics for targeted applications. The development of engineered therapeutic platforms offers opportunities for phage manufacturers, biotechnology companies, and synthetic-biology developers to create customized bacteriophages with modified host range, antimicrobial activity, or targeted delivery capabilities.

The phage therapeutics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period, fueled by the use of bacteriophages as targeted agents against specific bacterial infections. Their ability to selectively infect and destroy bacterial cells supports continued development for therapeutic applications.

The phage probiotics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period, driven by interest in bacteriophage-based approaches for regulating specific bacterial populations within probiotic and microbiome-focused products.

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The gastrointestinal infections segment accounted for a share of 25.8% in 2025, owing to the potential use of bacteriophages against pathogenic bacteria associated with gastrointestinal infections.

The chronic wound infections segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period, fueled by the need for targeted approaches against bacterial pathogens that can persist in chronic wounds.

The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for a share of 52.4% in 2025, supported by the specialized nature of bacteriophage-based products and their use in hospital-managed treatment settings. Hospital pharmacies facilitate controlled distribution and access to therapies requiring clinical oversight.

The online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period, propelled by the adoption of digital pharmacy platforms and greater convenience in accessing healthcare products remotely.

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North America: Market Growth Led by Development in Phage Therapy and Phage Engineering

The North America bacteriophage market accounted for the largest regional share of 39.20% due to increasing development of antimicrobial therapy and bacteriophage engineering for antibiotic resistant infections.

The U.S. bacteriophage market is driven by increasing development of phage therapy for antimicrobial resistant infections. The Phase 1 TAPT (Taking Advantage of Phage Technologies) trial is evaluating intravenous bacteriophage therapy. The study is being conducted across three U.S. clinical sites and targets pathogens, which shows the development in phage therapy.

Canada's bacteriophage market is developing through phage biomanufacturing and precision phage matching. The National Research Council Canada is developing methods to grow phages safely at scale and software to match phages with individual bacterial infections, supporting more precise therapeutic development.

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Asia Pacific: Fastest Market Growth Fueled by Drug Discovery and Antimicrobial-Resistance Research Programs

The Asia Pacific bacteriophage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period, driven by antimicrobial resistance (AMR) research and bacteriophage-based pathogen control.

Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) published regulatory considerations for developing phage therapy medicinal products, covering their use against antimicrobial-resistant bacterial infections and addressing quality and development requirements. Japan's AMR Action Plan 2023–2027 also identifies research, development, and drug discovery as key areas of action, while AMED has previously funded projects focused on innovative phage therapy, supporting continued development of phage-based therapeutics and diagnostics.

The China bacteriophage market is supported by pathogen control and food safety applications. Regulatory attention toward bacteriophage-based methods for controlling foodborne bacteria broaden the use of phages beyond human therapeutics into food safety and pathogen management.

The Department of Biotechnology and BIRAC have included phage therapy among the priority alternatives to antibiotics under the antimicrobial-resistance research programs. ICMR-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis is conducting preclinical research on encapsulated mycobacteriophages D29 and TM4 for tuberculosis treatment. DBT-supported projects also include research on enhancing bacteriophage therapy against antimicrobial resistance, supporting continued development of phage-based therapeutic platforms in India.

Europe: Market Growth Led by Established Guidelines and Development of Tailored Solutions

The Europe bacteriophage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period, supported by phage probiotics and applications targeting skin infections.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has established guidance covering the development, manufacturing, clinical trials, and use of licensed and unlicensed phage medicines, providing a clearer framework for companies developing bacteriophage therapies. The UK Health Security Agency is also developing phage services and susceptibility-testing capabilities, while the UK's Centre for Phage Research maintains a large-scale phage biobank for research and therapeutic development, supporting the expansion of phage-based treatment platforms for antimicrobial-resistant infections.

Germany's DART 2030 antimicrobial-resistance strategy identifies research and development of alternative approaches to antimicrobial treatment as a priority. Fraunhofer institutes are developing bacteriophages and phage-derived antibacterial therapeutics for resistant bacterial infections in human and veterinary medicine. Fraunhofer IGB is also working on tailored phage solutions and clinical development projects, supporting the development of bacteriophage-based therapeutic platforms in Germany.

Latin America: Market Growth Driven by Development of Foodborne Pathogen Control and Phage-Based Diagnostics

The Latin America bacteriophage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period. Mexico is exploring bacteriophage applications for detecting and controlling foodborne bacteria, supporting safer food processing. Brazil is also developing phage-based diagnostic approaches for bacterial identification, expanding applications beyond therapeutic use.

Middle East & Africa: Market Growth Supported by Focus on Treating Chronic Wound Care and Hospital-Based Treatments

The Middle East & Africa bacteriophage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period. The UAE is expanding advanced wound care capabilities, creating potential applications for phage-based approaches against difficult to treat wound infections. South Africa's focus on antimicrobial resistance and urinary tract infections supports research into bacteriophages as potential alternatives for resistant bacterial infections.

The bacteriophage market competitive landscape is highly fragmented and still centered on specialized technology developers, with participation from biotechnology companies and therapeutic developers. Key players such as Armata Pharmaceuticals, Locus Biosciences, Intralytix Inc., Pherecydes Pharma, and Eliava Biopreparations are collectively estimated to account for approximately 20–25% of the global bacteriophage market share.

Established participants compete primarily through phage discovery, pathogen specificity, engineered phage platforms, and regulatory expertise. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the bacteriophage market ecosystem compete through specialized phage cocktails, localized manufacturing, and application-specific bacteriophage products.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (US) Locus Biosciences (US) Intralytix Inc. (US) Pherecydes Pharma (France) Eliava Biopreparations (Georgia) TechnoPhage (Portugal) Phagelux (US) Fixed Phage (UK) PhagePro (US) Nextbiotics (US)

July 2026: The George Eliava Institute of Bacteriophages, Microbiology, and Virology signed a memorandum of cooperation with M. Iashvili Central Children's Hospital in Georgia.

July 2026: Armata reported completion of four AP SA02 engineering runs and regulatory submissions addressing clinical, manufacturing, and regulatory feedback.