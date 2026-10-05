Cardiac Assist Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Cardiac Assist Devices Market Size & Share Analysis The global cardiac assist devices market size was valued at USD 2.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.50 billion in 2026 to USD 5.01 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the cardiac assist devices market with a share of 41.13% in 2025. Cardiac assist devices are medical devices designed to support the heart's ability to maintain adequate blood circulation when cardiac function is impaired. These devices include ventricular assist devices and other mechanical circulatory support systems that can provide temporary or longer-term assistance to the heart. Cardiac assist devices are tracked under HSN Code 9018 (instruments and appliances used in medical or surgical sciences, including electro-medical apparatus) and SIC Code 3841 (surgical and medical instruments and apparatus). The cardiac assist devices market demand is supported by the prevalence of heart failure, the need for mechanical circulatory support, and the adoption of advanced ventricular assist technologies. Healthcare providers are using cardiac assist devices to support patients with severe cardiac dysfunction and maintain circulatory blood flow, contributing to the cardiac assist devices market growth. Cardiac Assist Devices Market Key Takeaways Cardiac Assist Devices Market Size and Growth 2025 Market Size: USD 2.29 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 2.49 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 5.00 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 9.10% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 41.13% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 11.24% Segment Insights By Device Type Leading Segment: Ventricular Assist Devices Market Share in 2025: 38.6% By Application Fastest-growing Segment: Bridge-to-Candidacy CAGR: 9.7% (2026–2034) By End User Leading Segment: Hospitals Market Share in 2025: 62.5% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Cardiac Assist Devices Market Trends Development of Miniaturized Ventricular Assist Devices Ventricular assist devices are becoming smaller through improvements in pump design and device components. Compact systems can simplify implantation and improve patient mobility during long-term circulatory support. This development makes ventricular assist therapy more compact and patient-friendly. Expansion of Percutaneous Temporary Cardiac Support Devices The cardiac assist devices market analysis shows that percutaneous cardiac support devices are being used more widely to provide short-term circulatory support through catheter-based procedures. These devices can assist the heart during conditions such as cardiogenic shock and high-risk cardiac procedures. This trend expands the use of temporary mechanical support in acute cardiac care. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on Cardiac Assist Devices Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a substantial impact on the cardiac assist devices market share, as production depends on specialized electronics, pumps, precision components, and sterile medical-grade materials. The market is likely to follow a U-shaped recovery pattern, as shortages can persist while alternative components and suppliers undergo quality and regulatory qualification before production can fully recover. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.10%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 0.5 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 8.6%. As specialized component availability, supplier qualification, sterile manufacturing capacity, and medical device logistics stabilize, cardiac assist device market growth is expected to gradually return to 9.10%. Cardiac Assist Devices Market Investment and Funding Analysis The cardiac assist devices market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by next-generation ventricular assist devices, minimally invasive percutaneous pumps, and technologies aimed at improving treatment for cardiogenic shock and heart failure. Key Investment and Funding Activities in the Cardiac Assist Devices Market, 2025–2026

Company Value (USD) Details VenstraMedical ~USD 1 Million In 2025, VenstraMedical received a US$1 million grant through MTPConnect's Targeted Translation Research Accelerator under Australia's Medical Research Future Fund. The funding supports development of its next-generation percutaneous ventricular assist device. Enginprime Medical ~USD 12 Million In August 2026, Enginprime Medical raised USD 12 million in Series A funding, led by Qiming Venture Partners. The proceeds will fund the China registration clinical trial of its OpusOne percutaneous ventricular assist device, as well as regulatory submissions and early-stage clinical development in global markets.

Cardiac Assist Devices Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Need to Curb Advanced Refractory Heart Failure Rate and Focus on Destination Therapy Drive Market

The growing clinical need for long-term circulatory support among patients with advanced refractory heart failure supports the demand for ventricular assist devices (VADs). The FDA maintains indications for left ventricular assist device (LVAD) systems for patients with advanced heart failure requiring short or long-term mechanical circulatory support (MCS), including destination therapy.

The use of destination therapy also expands the addressable patient pool beyond those awaiting heart transplantation. Patients who are not transplant candidates or are unlikely to receive a donor heart use durable cardiac pumps for long-term circulatory support, supporting continued LVAD utilization.

Market Restraints

Anticoagulation Requirements and Device-Related Infection Risks Restrict Market Expansion

Patients supported by durable VAD systems often require ongoing anticoagulation and close monitoring to manage thrombotic complications. This increases treatment complexity and limits use among patients with high bleeding risk.

Implanted pumps also involve driveline and surgical site management throughout treatment. Infection prevention and repeated clinical monitoring add to the care burden associated with durable cardiac assist devices.

Market Opportunities

Pediatric Circulatory Support Systems and Remote Device Monitoring Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players

Manufacturers can develop smaller VADs and specialized systems for pediatric patients with severe cardiac conditions. Dedicated pediatric platforms address anatomical and flow requirements that differ from adult circulatory support applications.

Remote monitoring platforms also create opportunities to track pump parameters, battery status, alarms, and patient condition outside the hospital. Integration with critical care and home follow-up services can support long-term management of patients receiving circulatory support.

Cardiac Assist Devices Market Segmentation Analysis By Device Type

The ventricular assist devices segment accounted for a share of 38.6% in 2025, supported by their use in providing mechanical circulatory support for patients with advanced heart failure. These devices can support cardiac function in patients awaiting transplantation or requiring longer term circulatory assistance.

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, driven by the use of temporary cardiopulmonary support in patients with severe cardiac or respiratory failure.

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By Application

The bridge to transplant segment accounted for a share of 31.7% in 2025, owing to the use of cardiac assist devices to maintain circulation in eligible patients while they await heart transplantation.

The bridge to candidacy segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, fueled by the use of mechanical circulatory support to stabilize patients and improve their condition before potential transplant eligibility. This approach can provide additional time for clinical assessment and optimization.

By End User

The hospitals segment accounted for a share of 62.5% in 2025, supported by the need for specialized cardiac teams, critical care infrastructure, and advanced monitoring capabilities for patients receiving mechanical circulatory support.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, propelled by the adoption of specialized cardiac procedures in outpatient settings and improvements in procedural capabilities. Their role is expected to expand for selected procedures requiring shorter stays.

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Cardiac Assist Devices Market Regional Outlook North America Cardiac Assist Devices Market

North America: Market Dominance Led by LVAS Advancements and Access to Long-Term Support

The North America cardiac assist devices market accounted for the largest regional share of 41.13% in 2025, driven by continued advancements in left ventricular assist systems (LVAS) and increasing use of mechanical circulatory support for advanced heart failure.

United States Cardiac Assist Devices Market

The U.S. cardiac assist devices market is supported by continued advancement of left ventricular assist systems (LVAS). The FDA recorded multiple approvals and supplements for the HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist System, reflecting continued development and regulatory activity around cardiac mechanical support devices.

Canada Cardiac Assist Devices Market

The Canada cardiac assist devices market is driven by the use of mechanical circulatory support for advanced heart failure. Canadian cardiac centers use ventricular assist devices as a bridge to heart transplantation or as long-term support for selected patients with advanced heart failure, supporting demand for cardiac assist technologies.

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Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices Market

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Fueled by Established Use of Ventricular Assist Devices and Mechanical Sirculatory Support Technologies

The Asia Pacific cardiac assist devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Cardiac Assist Devices Market

The Japan cardiac assist devices market is driven by established use of durable ventricular assist devices (VADs). Japan uses implantable LVADs as destination therapy for selected patients with advanced heart failure who are not candidates for heart transplantation, strengthening the role of long-term mechanical circulatory support.

China Cardiac Assist Devices Market

China's cardiac assist devices market is supported by the development of mechanical circulatory support (MCS) technologies. China's HeartCon ventricular assist system has progressed through clinical application for patients with advanced heart failure, providing continuous mechanical support to the left ventricle.

India Cardiac Assist Devices Market

The Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Medical Devices covers anaesthetics, cardio-respiratory and renal-care devices as well as implants. The Scheme for Strengthening of Medical Device Industry provides support for clinical studies, testing infrastructure, reducing import dependence, and manufacturing capabilities. Government-supported projects have already reported domestic production of cardiovascular products such as heart valves and stents.

Europe Cardiac Assist Devices Market

Europe: Market Growth Supported by Focus on Heart Transplation and Adoption of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

The Europe cardiac assist devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

United Kingdom Cardiac Assist Devices Market

NHS England commissions ventricular assist devices as a bridge to heart transplantation or myocardial recovery. NICE guidance recognizes short-term left ventricular assist devices for patients with end-stage heart failure awaiting transplantation and for selected patients with potentially reversible acute heart failure. This established specialist-care pathway supports continued use of ventricular assist devices and related mechanical circulatory support technologies across designated cardiac and transplant centers.

Germany Cardiac Assist Devices Market

The Germany cardiac assist devices market is supported by expanding use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for cardiac support. Veno arterial ECMO is used in selected German cardiac centers for patients with severe circulatory failure, including cardiogenic shock and cardiac arrest when conventional resuscitation does not restore adequate circulation. ELSO provides dedicated guidance for venoarterial ECMO in adult cardiac patients and extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices Market

Latin America: Market Growth Led by Expansion of Cardiac Support Technologies

The Latin America cardiac assist devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Brazil's transplant regulations recognize patients dependent on mechanical circulatory support devices or ECMO for priority heart transplantation, linking cardiac support technologies with transplant care. Mexico's evaluation of implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds) for eligible heart failure patients further supports the use of advanced cardiac devices in heart failure management.

Middle East & Africa Cardiac Assist Devices Market

Middle East & Africa: Market Growth Led by Presence of Advanced Cardiac Centers

The Middle East & Africa cardiac assist devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. UAE's cardiac centers provide complex procedures, including valve and minimally invasive cardiac surgery, supporting demand for advanced cardiac support technologies. South Africa's Adult Hospital Standard Treatment Guidelines cover cardiovascular support, shock, and acute cardiac failure, strengthening structured use of cardiac support in critical care.

Competitive Landscape

The cardiac assist devices market competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, with participation from cardiovascular medical device manufacturers, intra-aortic balloon pump manufacturers, and ventricular assist device developers. Key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Getinge AB, Teleflex Incorporated, Berlin Heart GmbH, and SynCardia Systems, LLC are estimated to account for 35–40% of the global cardiac assist devices market share.

Established participants compete primarily through pump performance, hemodynamic support, device reliability, and regulatory clearances. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the cardiac assist devices market ecosystem compete through compact circulatory support systems, improved portability, and pediatric & neonatal solutions.

Abbott Laboratories (US) Getinge AB (Sweden) Teleflex Incorporated (US) Berlin Heart GmbH (Germany) SynCardia Systems, LLC (US) Medtronic plc (Ireland) Nipro Corporation (Japan) Senko Medical Instrument Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan) magAssist Inc. (China) CH Biomedical, Inc. (China) Shenzhen Core Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China) CorWave SA (France)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Cardiac Assist Devices MarketKey Industry Developments

June 2026: Getinge submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. FDA for the Cardiosave Intra Aortic Balloon Pump, representing a regulatory step toward broader U.S. market access for the cardiac assist platform.

March 2026: SynCardia showcased development of its Emperor Total Artificial Heart, a next-generation electromechanical system designed to replace the external pneumatic driver.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 2.29 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 2.50 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 5.01 Billion CAGR 9.10% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2025-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Abbott Laboratories (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Berlin Heart GmbH (Germany), SynCardia Systems, LLC (US) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Device Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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