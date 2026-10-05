Cardiac Assist Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|VenstraMedical
|~USD 1 Million
|In 2025, VenstraMedical received a US$1 million grant through MTPConnect's Targeted Translation Research Accelerator under Australia's Medical Research Future Fund. The funding supports development of its next-generation percutaneous ventricular assist device.
|Enginprime Medical
|~USD 12 Million
|In August 2026, Enginprime Medical raised USD 12 million in Series A funding, led by Qiming Venture Partners. The proceeds will fund the China registration clinical trial of its OpusOne percutaneous ventricular assist device, as well as regulatory submissions and early-stage clinical development in global markets.
Need to Curb Advanced Refractory Heart Failure Rate and Focus on Destination Therapy Drive Market
The growing clinical need for long-term circulatory support among patients with advanced refractory heart failure supports the demand for ventricular assist devices (VADs). The FDA maintains indications for left ventricular assist device (LVAD) systems for patients with advanced heart failure requiring short or long-term mechanical circulatory support (MCS), including destination therapy.
The use of destination therapy also expands the addressable patient pool beyond those awaiting heart transplantation. Patients who are not transplant candidates or are unlikely to receive a donor heart use durable cardiac pumps for long-term circulatory support, supporting continued LVAD utilization.Market Restraints
Anticoagulation Requirements and Device-Related Infection Risks Restrict Market Expansion
Patients supported by durable VAD systems often require ongoing anticoagulation and close monitoring to manage thrombotic complications. This increases treatment complexity and limits use among patients with high bleeding risk.
Implanted pumps also involve driveline and surgical site management throughout treatment. Infection prevention and repeated clinical monitoring add to the care burden associated with durable cardiac assist devices.Market Opportunities
Pediatric Circulatory Support Systems and Remote Device Monitoring Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players
Manufacturers can develop smaller VADs and specialized systems for pediatric patients with severe cardiac conditions. Dedicated pediatric platforms address anatomical and flow requirements that differ from adult circulatory support applications.
Remote monitoring platforms also create opportunities to track pump parameters, battery status, alarms, and patient condition outside the hospital. Integration with critical care and home follow-up services can support long-term management of patients receiving circulatory support.Cardiac Assist Devices Market Segmentation Analysis By Device Type
The ventricular assist devices segment accounted for a share of 38.6% in 2025, supported by their use in providing mechanical circulatory support for patients with advanced heart failure. These devices can support cardiac function in patients awaiting transplantation or requiring longer term circulatory assistance.
The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, driven by the use of temporary cardiopulmonary support in patients with severe cardiac or respiratory failure.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Application
The bridge to transplant segment accounted for a share of 31.7% in 2025, owing to the use of cardiac assist devices to maintain circulation in eligible patients while they await heart transplantation.
The bridge to candidacy segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, fueled by the use of mechanical circulatory support to stabilize patients and improve their condition before potential transplant eligibility. This approach can provide additional time for clinical assessment and optimization.By End User
The hospitals segment accounted for a share of 62.5% in 2025, supported by the need for specialized cardiac teams, critical care infrastructure, and advanced monitoring capabilities for patients receiving mechanical circulatory support.
The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, propelled by the adoption of specialized cardiac procedures in outpatient settings and improvements in procedural capabilities. Their role is expected to expand for selected procedures requiring shorter stays.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Cardiac Assist Devices Market Regional Outlook North America Cardiac Assist Devices Market
North America: Market Dominance Led by LVAS Advancements and Access to Long-Term Support
The North America cardiac assist devices market accounted for the largest regional share of 41.13% in 2025, driven by continued advancements in left ventricular assist systems (LVAS) and increasing use of mechanical circulatory support for advanced heart failure.United States Cardiac Assist Devices Market
The U.S. cardiac assist devices market is supported by continued advancement of left ventricular assist systems (LVAS). The FDA recorded multiple approvals and supplements for the HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist System, reflecting continued development and regulatory activity around cardiac mechanical support devices.Canada Cardiac Assist Devices Market
The Canada cardiac assist devices market is driven by the use of mechanical circulatory support for advanced heart failure. Canadian cardiac centers use ventricular assist devices as a bridge to heart transplantation or as long-term support for selected patients with advanced heart failure, supporting demand for cardiac assist technologies.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices Market
Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Fueled by Established Use of Ventricular Assist Devices and Mechanical Sirculatory Support Technologies
The Asia Pacific cardiac assist devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.Japan Cardiac Assist Devices Market
The Japan cardiac assist devices market is driven by established use of durable ventricular assist devices (VADs). Japan uses implantable LVADs as destination therapy for selected patients with advanced heart failure who are not candidates for heart transplantation, strengthening the role of long-term mechanical circulatory support.China Cardiac Assist Devices Market
China's cardiac assist devices market is supported by the development of mechanical circulatory support (MCS) technologies. China's HeartCon ventricular assist system has progressed through clinical application for patients with advanced heart failure, providing continuous mechanical support to the left ventricle.India Cardiac Assist Devices Market
The Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Medical Devices covers anaesthetics, cardio-respiratory and renal-care devices as well as implants. The Scheme for Strengthening of Medical Device Industry provides support for clinical studies, testing infrastructure, reducing import dependence, and manufacturing capabilities. Government-supported projects have already reported domestic production of cardiovascular products such as heart valves and stents.Europe Cardiac Assist Devices Market
Europe: Market Growth Supported by Focus on Heart Transplation and Adoption of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
The Europe cardiac assist devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.United Kingdom Cardiac Assist Devices Market
NHS England commissions ventricular assist devices as a bridge to heart transplantation or myocardial recovery. NICE guidance recognizes short-term left ventricular assist devices for patients with end-stage heart failure awaiting transplantation and for selected patients with potentially reversible acute heart failure. This established specialist-care pathway supports continued use of ventricular assist devices and related mechanical circulatory support technologies across designated cardiac and transplant centers.Germany Cardiac Assist Devices Market
The Germany cardiac assist devices market is supported by expanding use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for cardiac support. Veno arterial ECMO is used in selected German cardiac centers for patients with severe circulatory failure, including cardiogenic shock and cardiac arrest when conventional resuscitation does not restore adequate circulation. ELSO provides dedicated guidance for venoarterial ECMO in adult cardiac patients and extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation.Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices Market
Latin America: Market Growth Led by Expansion of Cardiac Support Technologies
The Latin America cardiac assist devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Brazil's transplant regulations recognize patients dependent on mechanical circulatory support devices or ECMO for priority heart transplantation, linking cardiac support technologies with transplant care. Mexico's evaluation of implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds) for eligible heart failure patients further supports the use of advanced cardiac devices in heart failure management.Middle East & Africa Cardiac Assist Devices Market
Middle East & Africa: Market Growth Led by Presence of Advanced Cardiac Centers
The Middle East & Africa cardiac assist devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. UAE's cardiac centers provide complex procedures, including valve and minimally invasive cardiac surgery, supporting demand for advanced cardiac support technologies. South Africa's Adult Hospital Standard Treatment Guidelines cover cardiovascular support, shock, and acute cardiac failure, strengthening structured use of cardiac support in critical care.Competitive Landscape
The cardiac assist devices market competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, with participation from cardiovascular medical device manufacturers, intra-aortic balloon pump manufacturers, and ventricular assist device developers. Key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Getinge AB, Teleflex Incorporated, Berlin Heart GmbH, and SynCardia Systems, LLC are estimated to account for 35–40% of the global cardiac assist devices market share.
Established participants compete primarily through pump performance, hemodynamic support, device reliability, and regulatory clearances. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the cardiac assist devices market ecosystem compete through compact circulatory support systems, improved portability, and pediatric & neonatal solutions.List of Key and Emerging Players in Cardiac Assist Devices Market
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Abbott Laboratories (US)
Getinge AB (Sweden)
Teleflex Incorporated (US)
Berlin Heart GmbH (Germany)
SynCardia Systems, LLC (US)
Medtronic plc (Ireland)
Nipro Corporation (Japan)
Senko Medical Instrument Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)
magAssist Inc. (China)
CH Biomedical, Inc. (China)
Shenzhen Core Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
CorWave SA (France)
June 2026: Getinge submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. FDA for the Cardiosave Intra Aortic Balloon Pump, representing a regulatory step toward broader U.S. market access for the cardiac assist platform.
March 2026: SynCardia showcased development of its Emperor Total Artificial Heart, a next-generation electromechanical system designed to replace the external pneumatic driver.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 2.29 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 2.50 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 5.01 Billion
|CAGR
|9.10% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2025-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Abbott Laboratories (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Berlin Heart GmbH (Germany), SynCardia Systems, LLC (US)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Device Type, By Application, By End User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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