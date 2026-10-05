Trade Figures, Fed In Picture This Week
U.S. Featured Earnings - Levi Strauss & Co
(NYSE: LEVI) ( Q2) EPS of 36 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter
Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ: RGP) (Q1) EPS for loss of 22 cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead Initial jobless claims (Oct. 3)
Wholesale Trade (Aug.)
U.S. Featured Earnings- PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) (Q3) EPS of $2.30, compared to $2.29 in the prior-year quarter.
Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) (Q1) EPS for loss of 25 cents, compared to loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) (Q2) EPS for loss of 56 cents, compared to loss of $1.03 in the prior-year quarter
Canada Featured Earnings
Aritzia Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $5.32, compared to $4.94 in the prior-year quarter.
NovaGold Resources Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of nine cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of 48 cents, compared to 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S. Economic Lookahead U. of Michigan Prelim Consumer Survey (Oct.)
Featured Earnings Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) (Q3) EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.71 in the prior-year quarter
New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR) (Q1) EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter
Canada Featured Earnings
GoldMining (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to a loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter
MTY Food Group Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.24, compared to 97 cents in the prior-year quarter
Economic Lookahead Labour Force Survey (Sept.) Employment declined by 42,000 (-0.2%) in August and the employment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 60.8%. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.4%.
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