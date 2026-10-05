Trade Figures, Fed In Picture This Week

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Monday U.S. Featured Earnings Grifols SA (NASDAQ: GRFS) ( Q3) EPS of 27 cents, compared to 19 cents in the prior-year quarter Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) ( Q1) EPS for gain of five cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter Richardson Electronics Ltd (NASDAQ: RELL) (Q1) EPS of nine cents, compared to 13 cents in the prior-year quarter Tuesday Economic Lookahead U.S. Trade Balance (Aug.) U.S. Featured Earnings Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) (Q2) EPS of $3.62, compared to $3.63 in the prior-year quarter RPM International (NYSE:RPM) (Q1) EPS of $1.95, compared to $1.88 in the prior-year quarter Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) (Q1) EPS of 58 cents, compared to 74 cents in the prior-year quarter Canada Economic Lookahead Canadian international merchandise trade (Aug.) In July, Canada's merchandise exports decreased 2.3%, while imports were up 2.2%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade surplus with the world narrowed from $4.2 billion in June to $769 million in July. This was the fifth consecutive monthly trade surplus. Featured Earnings Trilogy Metals Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes Consumer Credit (Aug.)

U.S. Featured Earnings - Levi Strauss & Co

(NYSE: LEVI) ( Q2) EPS of 36 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter

Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ: RGP) (Q1) EPS for loss of 22 cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Initial jobless claims (Oct. 3)

Wholesale Trade (Aug.)

U.S. Featured Earnings- PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) (Q3) EPS of $2.30, compared to $2.29 in the prior-year quarter.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) (Q1) EPS for loss of 25 cents, compared to loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) (Q2) EPS for loss of 56 cents, compared to loss of $1.03 in the prior-year quarter

Canada Featured Earnings

Aritzia Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $5.32, compared to $4.94 in the prior-year quarter.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of nine cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of 48 cents, compared to 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S. Economic Lookahead U. of Michigan Prelim Consumer Survey (Oct.)

Featured Earnings Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) (Q3) EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.71 in the prior-year quarter

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR) (Q1) EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter

Canada Featured Earnings

GoldMining (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to a loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter

MTY Food Group Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.24, compared to 97 cents in the prior-year quarter

Economic Lookahead Labour Force Survey (Sept.) Employment declined by 42,000 (-0.2%) in August and the employment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 60.8%. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.4%.