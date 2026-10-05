Russian Army Loses 2,020 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian army has also lost 12,393 tanks (+2), 25,487 armored combat vehicles (+4), 50,733 artillery systems (+47), 2,182 multiple-launch rocket systems (+3), 1,688 air-defense systems (+2), 443 aircraft (+0), 356 helicopters (+0), 2,859 ground robotic systems (+22), 548,095 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,855), 5,126 cruise missiles (+0), 35 ships/boats (+0), 2 submarines (+0), 157,985 vehicles and fuel tankers (+727), and 4,793 items of special equipment (+5).

The figures are being updated.

Russian attack damages house in Odesa region's Izmail district

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on October 4, there had been 163 combat engagement along the front. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled more than 40 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.