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Complete Injury Care Brings Non Surgical Disc Decompression And Chiropractic Care Under One Roof In Pottsville, PA
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pottsville, Pennsylvania, October 5, 2026 – Complete Injury Care, a chiropractor in Pottsville, has expanded its services to include non surgical spinal decompression therapy. The addition gives patients dealing with bulging and herniated discs a structured, non invasive treatment option alongside the clinic's existing chiropractic services. The expansion reflects a broader shift among patients seeking alternatives to surgery for chronic back and neck pain.
Spinal decompression works by gently stretching the spine to relieve pressure on affected discs. This process creates space between the vertebrae, allowing bulging or herniated material to retract and reducing pressure on nearby nerves. For many patients, decompression treatment for bulging disc issues offers a path to relief without the recovery time, risk, or cost associated with surgical procedures.
The clinic's approach combines decompression therapy with chiropractic adjustments and other rehabilitative services, allowing providers to address both the structural and soft tissue dimensions of a spinal injury. Patients often arrive after trying medication or rest alone, only to find that pain from a compressed disc does not resolve without targeted treatment.
Complete Injury Care's expanded offerings include the following:
- Non surgical spinal decompression for bulging and herniated discs
- Chiropractic adjustments to correct spinal misalignment
- Massage therapy to relieve muscle tension surrounding an injury
- Pain management for patients recovering from car accidents, work injuries, and chronic conditions
The clinic also continues to serve patients involved in car accidents and workplace injuries, offering same day appointments and direct billing coordination with attorneys and insurance providers for qualifying cases.
"Many patients come to us after months of pain that rest and medication never fixed," said Dr. Brian, founder of Complete Injury Care. "Adding decompression therapy gives us another tool to treat the actual source of that pain, not just the symptoms. For a lot of people, it means avoiding surgery altogether."
Complete Injury Care positions the new service within its broader pain management in Pottsville offerings, aiming to give patients a single location for diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing recovery support rather than requiring referrals to multiple specialists.
To learn more about decompression treatment for bulging disc issues or to schedule a consultation with a chiropractor in Pottsville, visit completeinjurycare or call 570-622-0809.
About Complete Injury Care
Complete Injury Care is a chiropractic clinic based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, specializing in treatment for work injuries, car accidents, and chronic pain conditions. Founded by Dr. Brian, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Doctor of Chiropractic, the clinic offers chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, massage therapy, and therapeutic cupping. Complete Injury Care works directly with attorneys and insurance providers to support patients through documentation, treatment, and recovery.
Spinal decompression works by gently stretching the spine to relieve pressure on affected discs. This process creates space between the vertebrae, allowing bulging or herniated material to retract and reducing pressure on nearby nerves. For many patients, decompression treatment for bulging disc issues offers a path to relief without the recovery time, risk, or cost associated with surgical procedures.
The clinic's approach combines decompression therapy with chiropractic adjustments and other rehabilitative services, allowing providers to address both the structural and soft tissue dimensions of a spinal injury. Patients often arrive after trying medication or rest alone, only to find that pain from a compressed disc does not resolve without targeted treatment.
Complete Injury Care's expanded offerings include the following:
- Non surgical spinal decompression for bulging and herniated discs
- Chiropractic adjustments to correct spinal misalignment
- Massage therapy to relieve muscle tension surrounding an injury
- Pain management for patients recovering from car accidents, work injuries, and chronic conditions
The clinic also continues to serve patients involved in car accidents and workplace injuries, offering same day appointments and direct billing coordination with attorneys and insurance providers for qualifying cases.
"Many patients come to us after months of pain that rest and medication never fixed," said Dr. Brian, founder of Complete Injury Care. "Adding decompression therapy gives us another tool to treat the actual source of that pain, not just the symptoms. For a lot of people, it means avoiding surgery altogether."
Complete Injury Care positions the new service within its broader pain management in Pottsville offerings, aiming to give patients a single location for diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing recovery support rather than requiring referrals to multiple specialists.
To learn more about decompression treatment for bulging disc issues or to schedule a consultation with a chiropractor in Pottsville, visit completeinjurycare or call 570-622-0809.
About Complete Injury Care
Complete Injury Care is a chiropractic clinic based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, specializing in treatment for work injuries, car accidents, and chronic pain conditions. Founded by Dr. Brian, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Doctor of Chiropractic, the clinic offers chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, massage therapy, and therapeutic cupping. Complete Injury Care works directly with attorneys and insurance providers to support patients through documentation, treatment, and recovery.
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