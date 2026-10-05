Tanzania Renews Barrick North Mara Mining Licenses For 15 Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewal allows North Mara to keep investing, creating jobs, and supporting economic growth in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation today announced that the Government of Tanzania has renewed the Special Mining Licenses for the North Mara Gold Mine for another 15 years. The renewal means North Mara can keep investing in the mine, its people, and its communities for the long term.

Since Barrick took over operations in 2019, North Mara has increased local employment, expanded economic benefits for nearby communities, and strengthened its relationship with local stakeholders. Tanzanian nationals now make up 96% of the workforce of approximately 3,000 in the country, with 47% drawn from communities surrounding the mines.

Barrick has injected approximately $5.3 billion into the Tanzanian economy since 2019, including $1.2 billion in 2025 alone through taxes, royalties, salaries, dividends and local procurement. Local participation remains a cornerstone, with more than 90% of procurement sourced from Tanzanian registered companies, the majority of which are indigenous companies. In 2025, Barrick was recognized by the Government of Tanzania with several awards, including top dividend payer, and highest contributor to government revenue.

“This is an important milestone for North Mara and for our partnership with Tanzania,” said Seb Bock, Chief Executive Officer of Barrick's Rest of World business.“Since 2019, we've worked with the Government of Tanzania and local communities to build a stronger partnership and to create more opportunities for all Tanzanians. At the core of our business is building partnerships of real depth and trust with all stakeholders, and this renewal reflects that commitment.”

Barrick and the Government of Tanzania established Twiga Minerals in 2019 to operate the North Mara and Bulyanhulu mines together. The Government holds a 16% interest in each mine, and the two partners split the economic benefits equally. Community Development Committees help decide which local projects get priority, such a schools, clinics, and roads.

“Relations at North Mara Mine have strengthened since Barrick took over,” said Tarime District Commissioner Major Edward Gowele.“Residents now really view the mine as a community partner.”

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration, and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships, and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ABX'.

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