Coinshares Survey: Digital Assets Now Held By A Majority Of Affluent Investors In Seven Major Markets
|Market
|Hold digital assets
|More likely to invest after the February 2026 downturn
|Current investors likely to increase exposure in 2026
|US
|70%
|49%
|91%
|UK
|70%
|45%
|91%
|France
|66%
|49%
|87%
|Germany
|70%
|54%
|91%
|Italy
|58%
|41%
|85%
|Switzerland
|69%
|45%
|78%
|Sweden
|54%
|40%
|71%
Source: CoinShares Affluent Investor Crypto Report, Figs. 7, 6, and 8. Likelihood shares are grouped from balanced five-point scales; the increase-exposure column is based on current digital asset investors. The report does not publish a standalone per-market average allocation figure; allocations are reported as clustering around 10% across markets.
The next generation allocates more. Investors aged 18–44 allocate roughly twice the portfolio share of older investors in four of the seven markets, and more in every market; in every market they are also more likely to increase exposure in 2026. An estimated $84 trillion is expected to pass to younger heirs - primarily Millennials and Gen Z - over the next two decades (source: World Economic Forum, 2025). In the US, where the sample mirrors CoinShares' 2025 wave, key indicators tracked rose year on year - crypto ranked first for long-term performance up 13 points to 40%, "extremely likely" to increase exposure up 20 points to 64%.
The report extends the research practice CoinShares has maintained since 2013 - wealth management, hybrid finance, Bitcoin mining, the major protocols - to the same standard: transparent sample, stated limits, methodology in full. The purpose has not changed: to give investors clarity, and with clarity, agency.
About the survey
The study was designed by Vardaxoglou Advisory, a strategic research consultancy, in collaboration with CoinShares, which commissioned and funded it; CoinShares offers digital asset investment products. An online survey was conducted between May 11 and June 5, 2026 among 2,230 respondents: US (502), UK (305), Germany (305), France (304), Italy (304), Sweden (304), and Switzerland (206), constructed with gender and age quotas and split evenly between two wealth bands - $1 million or more and $500,000–999,999, in investable assets excluding real estate, with at least one investment transaction in the past 12 months. This release uses "affluent investors" for the two bands combined; the report's umbrella term is "HNWIs", while its country method pages distinguish high-net-worth ($1 million+) from sub-HNWI ($500,000–999,999) respondents. The US sample mirrors CoinShares' 2025 survey of US affluent investors to support year-on-year comparison. The methodology is published in full: sample construction, wealth-band definitions, question wording, and scale groupings are stated in the report, with agreement and likelihood questions measured on balanced five-point scales and grouped categories noted on individual figures. As with all online panel surveys, results are subject to sampling and self-selection effects. Country-by-country reports are included in the report.
The full report is available at
About Vardaxoglou Advisory
Vardaxoglou Advisory is a strategic research consultancy, offering a variety of services at the intersection of public opinion research, communication strategy, and strategic counsel for leaders.
About CoinShares
CoinShares PLC (“CoinShares”) is a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the United States. CoinShares' affiliated entities are regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares PLC is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR.
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