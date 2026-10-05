Northern Sky Named Spirit Of College Radio Ambassadors For World College Radio Day

Northern Sky - Rose, Dan and Eric - named official Spirit of College Radio Ambassadors for World College Radio Day 2026.

Dreamy, cinematic transatlantic indie band Northern Sky is recognized during the 2026 global celebration of college and independent radio.

- Northern SkyDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Northern Sky has been named the official Spirit of College Radio Ambassadors for World College Radio Day 2026, joining this year's international celebration of college and independent radio.World College Radio Day 2026 brought together more than 700 college radio stations across more than 50 countries under the theme“HOPE – Always In The Air!” Northern Sky was also featured in the official syndicated broadcast special alongside Andy Grammer, Jake Bugg, girlband! and Allison Russell.For Northern Sky, the recognition reflects a natural connection between the band's music and the spirit of college radio.“We've always loved the idea of a song traveling quietly from one person to another. Someone hears something in it, plays it for someone else, and suddenly the song has found another place to live. College radio still has that feeling of discovery. To be part of World College Radio Day in this way means a great deal to us.”Northern Sky creates dreamy, cinematic indie music shaped by atmosphere, memory and human connection. With members connected across Detroit, New York and London, the band has developed as a transatlantic collaboration, with songs and ideas moving between cities before becoming something shared.The band's music often draws from fleeting moments, remembered places and the details that remain long after an experience has passed. That reflective approach has made college and independent radio a natural home for Northern Sky - places where listeners can still encounter music through curiosity, personal recommendation and discovery.World College Radio Day celebrates the contribution of student broadcasters and college stations around the world, highlighting radio's continuing role as a platform for new voices, experimentation, community and music outside the mainstream.For Northern Sky, being named Spirit of College Radio Ambassadors is both an honor and a celebration of the broadcasters who continue to give new music the space to be heard.Northern Sky will continue releasing new music while building its connection with college and independent radio audiences internationally.About Northern SkyNorthern Sky is a transatlantic independent band creating dreamy, cinematic music shaped by memory, atmosphere and human connection. With members connected across Detroit, New York and London, Northern Sky draws from indie and alternative traditions while creating songs centered on emotion, place and the small moments that stay with us.About World College Radio DayWorld College Radio Day is an annual international celebration of college and student radio, bringing together stations, broadcasters and listeners from around the world. The event celebrates college radio as a platform for discovery, experimentation, community and new artistic voices.

Eric S..

Northern Sky

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Northern Sky Named Spirit of College Radio Ambassadors for World College Radio Day News Provided By Northern Sky October 05, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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