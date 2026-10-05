Eternal Blade Manga Adaptation Launches Free Steam Demo October 5

Shibui Labs announces a free Steam demo for Eternal Blade, an open-world souls-like RPG adapted from its original manga series.

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shibui Labs LLC today announced that Eternal Blade, an open-world souls-like RPG adapted from the studio's original manga series, will launch a free playable demo on Steam on Friday, October 5, 2026.Eternal Blade follows Emerald, the last of the Murakai bloodline and daughter of the legendary Sensei Lux. After Sensei Lux and the Light Walker warriors are sealed within the Soulless Citadel by a Dark Warlord's curse, Emerald must gather the Almighty Gemstones and wield the Eternal Blade before the traitor Kage reaches them first.The Eternal Blade demo combines timing-based combat with open-world exploration. Players can use parries to build the Almighty Power Meter, switch weapons during parries and counter attacks, and spend accumulated power on supernatural Almighty abilities. Outside combat, players can explore regions including Kubu Forest, Forbidden Forest, Fukushu Bay and Shamakai Marsh while encountering enemy camps, puzzles, side quests, hunting, fishing, cooking, crafting and stealth opportunities.The free Steam demo offers approximately one hour of main-quest content, more than two hours of additional content through side activities and four bosses, including the dragon Enraku. The game is designed to introduce players to the world, combat systems and story of Eternal Blade ahead of its broader release.Eternal Blade is being developed by a two-person team. James Fazio created the world, wrote the manga and developed the game, while Izaac Rodrigues, the manga's artist, built the game in Unreal Engine 5 over the past year. The Eternal Blade manga has been publishing for two years and is available to read for free through the official website.The Eternal Blade demo trailer, Steam page, manga and press kit are available through the resources below.Steam:Official Manga:About Shibui LabsShibui Labs LLC is the two-person studio behind the Shibui Universe, a fantasy franchise spanning the Eternal Blade manga, an anime feature screenplay and the Eternal Blade video game. Founded by documentary filmmaker James Fazio, the studio is self-funded with no publisher.

James Fazio

Shibui Labs LLC

+1 805-468-9215

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Eternal Blade Manga Adaptation Launches Free Steam Demo October 5 News Provided By Shibui Labs LLC October 05, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.