Keeta Partnership Enables Dammam Logistics Provider DLC (Aldaem Aldaem Company) Scale Dedicated Rider Fleet From 20 To 61

Smart dispatch technology, performance data and dedicated operational support helped DLC increase monthly completed orders from 694 to 27,662

SAUDI ARABIA, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A partnership between Keeta and Dammam-based third-party logistics provider DLC (Aldaem Aldaem Company) helped the company significantly expand its delivery capacity, rider productivity and order volume during the first ten months of their collaboration, from January to October 2025.

DLC joined the Keeta platform on January 15, 2025, with an initial group of 20 riders. By October 2025, 61 of the company's 70 riders were operating on Keeta, representing 87% of its total fleet and a 205% increase in the number of riders dedicated to the platform.

The partnership was designed to address a key operational challenge for logistics providers: making better use of available fleet capacity while creating more consistent earning opportunities for riders.

Keeta's smart dispatch technology helped DLC (Aldaem Aldaem Company) allocate orders more efficiently across its rider network, while dedicated partner support and performance data gave the company greater visibility into daily operations. During the period, average completed deliveries per rider increased from approximately five per day to between 35 and 40.

DLC also used Keeta's performance dashboards to monitor rider activity, identify operational opportunities and make more informed fleet management decisions. Structured performance reviews and clear rider incentive mechanisms complemented the technology, giving DLC (Aldaem Aldaem Company) a more systematic approach to managing its growing operation.

The operational impact was significant. Monthly completed orders increased from 694 in January 2025 to 27,662 in October, nearly 40 times the initial volume.

DLC (Aldaem Aldaem Company) also reported substantial revenue growth during the period. Revenue increased by 512.8% between January and June 2025, followed by a further 86.8% increase between June and October. On a compounded basis, this represents approximately 1,045% growth across the first ten months of the partnership.

“Before working with Keeta, one of our main challenges was making the best use of our available fleet capacity while maintaining a consistent level of orders for our riders. The partnership has given us greater visibility into our operations and a more structured way to manage performance, supported by technology, data and regular operational engagement. The growth we have achieved over the past ten months gives us greater confidence in our ability to scale the business sustainably and continue creating opportunities for our riders,” said Saad Alzahrani, Owner of DLC (Aldaem Aldaem Company).

Jason Shen, General Manager, Keeta Saudi Arabia, said: "Aldaem Aldaem Company's story is exactly the kind of partnership we aim to build with logistics providers across Saudi Arabia. By combining smart dispatch technology with hands-on operational support and data tools that give our partners real visibility into fleet performance, we help them turn underused capacity into sustainable growth. Scaling from 20 to 61 riders in under a year shows what's possible when technology meets operational discipline."

The DLC (Aldaem Aldaem Company) case study illustrates how technology-enabled partnerships can help local logistics providers improve fleet utilization, strengthen operational visibility and build more scalable businesses.

As Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China's on-demand delivery giant, continues to develop its ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, the company remains focused on combining technology with locally relevant operational support. This approach supports the Kingdom's wider ambitions around digital transformation, business development and a more technology-enabled logistics economy.

Noura Saud

Communications

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Keeta Partnership Enables Dammam Logistics Provider DLC (Aldaem Aldaem Company) Scale Dedicated Rider Fleet from 20 to 61 News Provided By itqan communications October 05, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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