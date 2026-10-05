INTERNATIONAL SPACE UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES GLOBAL CAMPUS INITIATIVE

ISU's ultimate goal aspires to create off-Earth programs and facilities (thematic illustration)

ISU launches its Global Campus Initiative to establish regional hubs and affiliates worldwide, expanding access to its unique space education model globally.

- Bob Richards

ANTALYA, TURKEY, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Space University (ISU) announced the launch of its Global Campus Initiative today, citing expressions of interest from over a dozen countries to participate in ISU's worldwide network. The announcement took place at the 2026 International Astronautical Congress, taking place this week in Antalya, Türkiye.

ISU's Global Campus Initiative is a continuation of the institution's founding vision to create an expanding base of campus facilities, networks and affiliations both on and off the Earth, supporting a peaceful, prosperous and boundless future through the study, exploration and development of Space for the benefit of all humanity.

Since its founding in 1987, ISU has graduated over 6,000 alumni from more than 115 countries, many of whom have become leaders within the world's space programs in both government and private sector roles.

Today ISU announced plans to release a global solicitation of interest for the establishment of regional hubs and affiliates worldwide by the end of the year, followed by a formal Request for Proposals (RFP) early next year. Depending on the region, relationships are expected to range from academic affiliations with existing institutions to the creation of new campus facilities offering advanced academic and professional training. ISU's global hubs and affiliates will span diverse geo-political and cultural regions of the world and be programmatically integrated to serve both regional interests and global markets, supporting ISU's ultimate goal of off-Earth programs and facilities.

“We're entering an exciting new global campus era of the International Space University,” said ISU Founder and Director, Bob Richards.“With ISU's Global Campus network, we can serve established space epicenters and help accelerate developing space regions into the burgeoning global space economy.”

The International Space University also announced the kick-off of its Global Campus Development Fund with an inaugural $100,000 challenge donation from the Heinlein Prize Trust, a longtime supporter of ISU.

“Our donation to ISU's global campus initiative is an investment into the future that Robert Heinlein envisioned,” said Heinlein Prize Trustee, Art Dula.“ISU's vision of a diverse global campus network spanning countries and cultures pays forward our decades of support toward new generations of space leaders.”

“We are thrilled to have the continuing support of the Heinlein Prize Trust,” added Richards.“As we build out the ISU global campus, our regional hubs and affiliates will benefit from the HPT's deep academic and commercial space commitments.”

While ISU builds out its global campus network, it will continue its flagship annual Space Studies Program (SSP) and other shorter professional programs. Last month, ISU announced that the University of Central Florida (UCF) will host its 38th Space Studies Program from 21 June to 13 August 2027, at its state-of-the-art Rosen College of Hospitality Management. The program will be highlighted by the vibrant commercial space ecosystem of Florida's Space Coast and the proximity of NASA's John F. Kennedy Space Center (KSC).

Find out more about ISU SSP 2027 at: href="#ssp2027" rel="external nofollow" is

ISU Media Relations

International Space University Organization, Inc.

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