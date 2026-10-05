Renewed CE Now Offers Seven TDLR Approved Online Continuing Education Courses For Texas Professionals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New self-paced courses serve eight licensed professions through one Texas continuing education provider

- Jonathan Moore

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RenewEd CE, a Houston-based online continuing education provider, now offers seven courses approved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for professionals completing continuing education for license renewal. The online catalog serves electricians, tow operators, air conditioning and refrigeration contractors, cosmetologists, barbers, water well drillers and pump installers, property tax consultants, and auctioneers.

All seven courses operate under TDLR Continuing Education Provider #2553. Each course is self-paced, accessible on phones and computers, and structured around the requirements for its license type. Students can enroll without entering a card, complete the course before paying, and download a certificate after completing the course and payment. RenewEd CE submits completion records in accordance with TDLR reporting requirements.

“Licensed professionals should be able to complete required education without rearranging their workday or navigating a confusing process,” said Jonathan Moore, Co-Founder of RenewEd CE.“We built each course around the rules and real-world needs of its profession, then made the experience simple enough to use wherever the workday takes you.”

The seven approved courses range from four to 24 continuing education hours and cover profession-specific subjects, including the National Electrical Code and workplace safety for electricians; roadway safety and Texas towing rules; the A2L refrigerant transition for A/C contractors; sanitation and human-trafficking awareness for cosmetology and barbering licensees; and Texas requirements for water well, property tax, and auction professionals.

One approved four-hour course, TDLR Course #33234, serves both barbering and cosmetology licensees because TDLR administers the two occupations within one program. RenewEd CE presents the course through separate barber and cosmetology pages so each audience can find information tailored to its license.

Explore the TDLR approved courses

Texas Electrician CE: 4 hours, TDLR Course #32988

Texas Tow Operator CE: 4 hours, TDLR Course #33203

Texas A/C and Refrigeration CE: 8 hours, TDLR Course #33204

Texas Cosmetology CE: 4 hours, TDLR Course #33234

Texas Barber CE: 4 hours, TDLR Course #33234

Texas Water Well CE: 8 hours, TDLR Course #33236

Texas Property Tax Consultant CE: 24 hours, TDLR Course #33235

Texas Auctioneer CE: 6 hours, TDLR Course #33233

Completing continuing education does not itself renew a license. License holders must separately submit their renewal through TDLR and pay any applicable state fee.

About RenewEd CE

RenewEd CE is the trade name of Renewed CE LLC, a Houston-based company that develops self-paced, mobile-friendly online continuing education for licensed professionals. RenewEd CE offers seven TDLR-approved courses covering eight licensed professions under TDLR CE Provider #2553 and five TREC-approved real estate elective courses under TREC CE Provider #11429-CEP. The company designs profession-specific courses to make required education clear, accessible, and practical. Learn more at RenewEdCE or contact....

Ryan McCourt

RenewEd CE

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RenewEd CE Now Offers Seven TDLR Approved Online Continuing Education Courses for Texas Professionals News Provided By Renewed CE LLC October 05, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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