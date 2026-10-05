Title Company Of Florida Expands Jacksonville Title Company Services For Realtors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Jacksonville title company strengthens its concierge closing model for Realtors, buyers and sellers across Northeast Florida and statewide.

- Leah Stanton, Title Company of Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Title Company of Florida is strengthening its presence as a Jacksonville title company built around the needs of Realtors, buyers, sellers and lenders, while continuing to serve real estate transactions throughout Florida.

The company has developed its closing model around one of the most important parts of a real estate transaction: communication.

Instead of leaving Realtors and their clients wondering who to contact for updates, Title Company of Florida provides a personal closing concierge to help coordinate the transaction from contract through closing.

“Realtors already have enough moving pieces to manage during a transaction,” said Saverio Gorniak, owner of Title Company of Florida.“Our job is to take as much of the title and closing process off their plate as possible. When an agent sends us a contract, we want them to know exactly who they can call and that someone is actively helping move the transaction toward the closing table.”

The company's concierge model provides Realtors and their clients with a consistent point of contact for transaction updates, seller payoff questions, HOA and association follow-up, closing scheduling and other matters that can arise between contract and closing.

Title Company of Florida also emphasizes wire security. The company uses CertifID along with internal verification procedures designed to help reduce the risk associated with real estate wire fraud.

The company has two attorneys on staff and is underwritten by First American Title Insurance Company, combining the resources of a major national title insurance underwriter with a local, relationship-focused closing experience.

While headquartered in Jacksonville, Title Company of Florida serves transactions throughout all 67 Florida counties. The company has a particularly strong focus on Jacksonville, St. Augustine, St. Johns County and the Northeast Florida real estate community.

That combination allows Realtors who primarily work in Northeast Florida to maintain the same title relationship when a client buys or sells property elsewhere in the state.

The company also provides educational resources for Realtors, buyers and sellers covering Florida title insurance, title searches, closing costs, wire security and other issues that can affect a Florida real estate transaction.

For Realtors, the company's approach is intentionally relationship-driven.

“We want to be the Jacksonville title company Realtors actually enjoy working with,” Gorniak said.“That means being professional when it matters, proactive throughout the transaction and easy to reach when an agent or client needs us. Our goal is simple: take care of the Realtor, take care of their client and help everyone get to the closing table.”

Title Company of Florida's Realtor-focused approach also includes communication with sellers and buyers throughout the transaction, helping reduce the number of routine title and closing questions that fall back on the real estate agent.

As the Jacksonville real estate market continues to attract buyers, sellers, investors and real estate professionals, the company plans to continue expanding its relationships with Realtors and brokerages throughout Northeast Florida.

Realtors and consumers searching for a Jacksonville title company can learn more about Title Company of Florida, request title and closing services, and access educational resources at TitleCompanyofFlorida.

About Title Company of Florida - Title Company of Florida provides title insurance, escrow and real estate closing services from its Jacksonville headquarters. The company serves Jacksonville, St. Augustine, St. Johns County and real estate transactions throughout all 67 Florida counties. Its Realtor-focused service model includes a personal closing concierge, proactive transaction communication and secure wire-verification procedures. Title Company of Florida is underwritten by First American Title Insurance Company.

Saverio Gorniak

Title Company of Florida

+1 9049384853

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