UAE President Shares Throwback Photo, Heartfelt Note To Childhood Teacher

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared a rare throwback photo dedicated to his teacher Ahmed Ibrahim Mandi. The photo, dated 1971 and signed, was a personal belonging that the UAE President gave his teacher with a short but sweet note: "to remember me, thank you."

On World Teachers Day 2026, Sheikh Mohamed hailed teachers' "noble mission" and wished them success in "building generations confident in their abilities, committed to their identity, and capable of keeping pace with the demands of the future".

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He also expressed his appreciation to teachers in the UAE and their role in achieving the goals of the Education Vision "and its connection to the better future we aspire for our people." The UAE President said World Teachers Day should be an opportunity for everyone to remember their teachers and express their gratitude. "Thank you to every teacher who left an unforgettable impact on our lives," he added.

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