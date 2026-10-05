Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: 4 Wildcards Walk In As Six Contestants Exit, What Happens Next?

There has been a significant shift in the house dynamics of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, with four new wildcard contestants entering the show on Day 28. Nilina Elizabeth Joseph, Suvarna Pulthukkiyil, Vipin Nair, and Vedangi Cherukattu are among the four who have entered the show as the season progresses into its fifth week.

Their entry comes after one of the biggest elimination contests held so far in the show, wherein six contestants were evicted from the Bigg Boss show after Week 4.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 Welcomes Four New Wildcards

These latest entrants are from different professions, which may bring in different perspectives to the house.

Nilina Elizabeth Joseph is from the field of modeling and content creation, while Suvarna Pulthukkiyil is from linguistics and physics. Vipin Nair is an actor, whereas Vedangi Cherukattu is an advocate and content creator.

Now that some familiar faces have left the competition already, the four wildcard contenders find themselves at an important stage of the season where they have to carve a niche for themselves among contestants who have been spending some weeks forging relationships.

Six Contenders Leave House As Part Of Week 4 Eviction

Prior to the wildcard participants entry, there was a major shakeup in the house. Rakesh Jacob, Loletta Loryne Rodrigues, Gayathri Suresh, Sumesh Chandran, Jaseela Parveen, and Sreelakshmi Arackal were all evicted from the house after voting.

These events have brought about a change in the composition of the competitors before Week 5.

A further wrinkle was added when Mridula Vijay and RJ Anjali were transferred to the Secret Room on Day 27.

From 21 Contestants to a New House

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 kicked off with 21 contestants on September 6. While the initial list comprised of celebrities and commoners who had made it through the Bigg Boss Agnipareeksha pre-show. Eldho George, Rakesh Jacob, Loletta and Shijin S belonged to the former category.

The first wildcard entries took place during Week 2 when Shibina and Tashi Raj joined as a pair of commoners wildcards. Shibina got eliminated on Day 21.

Who are the contestants left in Bigg Boss Malayalam 8?

The contestants still continuing in the show are Shijin S, Aiswarya Madhu, Azif, Eldho George, Goutham G Sasi, Neha Fathima, Noby Binu, Rahul Easwar, Sreeraj K S, Tashi Raj and Vignesh Venu along with the four recent wildcards.

Shijin S is also the House Leader for Week 4. With four new members entering the house after six exits, there might be new equations in the coming Week 5.