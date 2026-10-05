WI Add Amir Jangoo For India T20is As Cover For Injured Jewel Andrew

MENAFN - IANS) St John's (Antigua), Oct 5 (IANS) The West Indies have added wicketkeeper-batter Amit Jangoo to the squad for the upcoming T20I series against India as cover for Jewel Andrew, who injured his finger during the third game of the ODI leg of the tour.

Andrew was taken to the hospital for an X-ray after sustaining a finger injury while completing the catch of Naman Dhir during the ongoing third ODI against India at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Cricket West Indies said, "Amir Jangoo has been added to the squad as cover for the wicketkeeping position following the finger injury sustained by Jewel Andrew during Saturday's third ODI. Andrew is still being monitored and assessed by the medical team."

Andrew hurt his finger on the last ball of the 36th over of India's innings, when batting all-rounder Naman Dhir chipped a nicely tossed-up delivery from West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie towards cover. Andrew, positioned in there, completed a catch and copped a severe blow to his finger, which forced him to go off the field for immediate medical assistance and further assessment.

As a result, he was not be able to open the innings in the West Indies chase of 352, and John Campbell will be replaced at the top by skipper Shai Hope.

Jangoo has played seven T20Is for the West Indies since making his international debut in December 2024. His record with the bat in those games is middling: 163 runs at a strike rate of 120.74.

The 29-year-old Jangoo was impressive form in the ODIs against India, scoring 58 not out, 114 and 67 to finish third on the run-scorers' list across teams, his tally of 239 runs only behind those of Shubman Gill (334) and Shai Hope (278).

The first India vs West Indies T20I will be played in Lucknow on Tuesday.