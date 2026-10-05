SIR Row: Removal Of Ineligible Voter Names Essential For India's Security, Unity, Says CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 5 (IANS) Amid nationwide protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended his support to the exercise, saying that identifying and removing ineligible names from voter lists in accordance with rules is essential for India's security, unity and integrity.

The Chief Minister also made a special appeal to young voters who have recently turned 18 to get their names registered on the electoral rolls.

CM Yogi, in a post on social media platform X, said, "India has been the guardian of democratic values for ages. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted by the Election Commission of India is a vital effort to further strengthen its democratic heritage. The systematic verification of deceased, permanently shifted and duplicate entries is essential."

He further said, "All conscious voters should note that identifying and removing ineligible names illegally entered in the voter list, in accordance with the rules, is imperative for India's security, unity and integrity."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also appealed to young people to actively participate in the electoral process.

"My appeal is that every young friend who has completed 18 years of age must get their name added to the voter list. Let us become partners in building a pure, empowered and transparent voter list," he said.

CM Yogi's remarks come at a time when Congress and other opposition parties have intensified their protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise.

The opposition parties staged protests at several places across the country, including at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday. They have accused the Election Commission of using the SIR process to exclude voters and alleged that the exercise could benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Opposition parties have also alleged that the CEC has compromised the fairness of the electoral process and have demanded that the SIR exercise be withdrawn. The ruling party, however, has rejected the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday two writ petitions challenging decisions related to the SIR process. The petitions reportedly question decisions allegedly taken without the concurrence of the other two Election Commissioners.