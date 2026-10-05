Delhi Riots Accused Sharjeel Imam Gets Interim Bail, Reaches Bihar

Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, reached his native village in Bihar after being granted interim bail by a Delhi court to attend his cousin's wedding.

Imam was granted seven days of interim bail from October 4 to October 10 by the Karkardooma court to attend the wedding ceremonies of his cousins in Delhi and Bihar. The court directed him to surrender before the jail authorities on the evening of October 10.

Speaking about Imam's arrival, his brother Muzammil said that this was only the second time in around seven years that Sharjeel had been granted bail. "In seven years he got bail for the second time. His cousin's wedding is taking place. He has got bail from October 4 to October 10. Maybe a little late, but we will get justice," Muzammil said.

The 'Larger Conspiracy' Case

Imam has been in custody in connection with the North-East Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case, in which he is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and several other penal provisions.

The case relates to the violence that broke out in North-East Delhi in February 2020, in which 53 people were killed and several others were injured.

According to the Delhi High Court's September 30 judgment, the FIR in the case was initially registered under provisions relating to rioting and criminal conspiracy. During the investigation, several additional provisions of the Indian Penal Code were invoked, along with Sections 13, 16, 17 and 18 of the UAPA, besides provisions of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The prosecution's case in the larger conspiracy matter concerns an alleged criminal conspiracy to trigger large-scale riots in the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The allegations are being contested and Imam remains an accused in the case; the charges have not been established through a final conviction.

Previous Bail Plea Dismissal

Imam has repeatedly sought bail in the case. On September 30, the Delhi High Court dismissed his regular bail plea along with that of activist Umar Khalid. The court was considering their appeals against a July 4, 2026 order of the trial court rejecting their bail applications.

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