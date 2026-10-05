Washing Machine Odor: Clothes Smelling Bad After A Wash? Fix It For Just Rs 10!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Washing Machine Cleaning Tips: Do your clothes smell bad even after a fresh wash? You can fix this washing machine odor for just Rs 10. Let us tell you how to do it easily at home.

Do your clothes give off a damp, fungal smell right after a wash? Dirt builds up inside the machine drum, rubber gasket, and detergent tray over time. Detergent powder, fabric softener, and moisture mix together and breed bacteria. This bacteria creates that damp smell in your washing machine.

You do not need expensive cleaning powders for this. You can solve this problem easily with regular baking soda from your kitchen. Empty your washing machine first. Mix 2 to 3 tablespoons of baking soda with a little water and pour it into the detergent tray.

You can also add one cup of vinegar to this mix, but you must check your machine manual first. Some brands warn that vinegar damages rubber parts. Check this rule, and then run the 'Tub Clean' or 'Drum Clean' option on your machine.

You can run an empty hot water cycle if your machine lacks this feature. The hot water spins without clothes and flushes out old soap and dirt completely. You should always follow the manufacturer manual for safe cleaning.

Water and fabric threads usually get stuck inside the rubber folds around the door in front-load models. You must gently pull these folds open, wipe them with a damp cloth first, and then use a dry cloth. You can also remove the detergent tray, wash it with water, and scrub the hard soap stains in the corners with a soft brush.

People wrongly think that extra soap cleans clothes better. Excess detergent actually builds up inside the machine and causes bad odors. Next, you must turn off the power supply. Open the lint or pump filter at the bottom of the machine, remove trapped hair and paper bits, and fix it back. You can check the manual to find the filter location, as it changes for every model. You must dry the filter completely before putting it back.

You must dry the machine properly after every wash to prevent bad smells. Leave the door and detergent tray open for some time after taking the clothes out. This simple step dries out the moisture inside. You will also get good results if you wipe the machine surface and door areas with a dry cloth.

You should dry wet clothes immediately instead of leaving them inside the machine for a long time. Do not stuff clothes beyond the machine capacity. Water and soap will not reach everywhere evenly if you overload the machine.

You should run a 'Tub Clean' cycle once a month or based on your usage to maintain the machine. You might have a block in the drain pipe or internal parts if the bad smell stays even after doing all this. You should call a service technician in such situations to stay safe.