Kolkata Police Puja Rules: Gariahat Parking Becomes Strict During Puja Shopping

Kolkata Police Puja Rules: Gariahat is seeing massive crowds and heavy traffic for Puja shopping. Kolkata Traffic Police has launched a special drive to stop illegal parking in the area. You should strictly use designated parking zones

Puja shoppers are packing South Kolkata's Gariahat right now. Thousands of people visit daily to buy sarees, clothes, shoes, and festive items. This creates massive traffic pressure. You must plan ahead if you want to drive your own car to Gariahat.

Kolkata Traffic Police has started strict surveillance to stop illegal parking in and around Gariahat before the Pujas. Cops are taking strict action against people who block traffic, park in front of residential gates, or charge extra money for parking.

Lalbazar sources say the South-East Traffic Guard receives 10 to 15 complaints daily on Dial 100. People complain about traffic jams, illegal parking, blocked gates, and overcharging by parking attendants. Police are catching 30 to 40 illegal parking cases every day during this special drive.

Police are keeping a close watch on the R.B. Avenue stretch from Triangular Park to Bijon Setu in Gariahat. Parking space is quite limited here. Police sources confirm there are only about 90 parking spaces under the flyover and 180 spaces on the main road.

Drivers often wait on the road for another car to leave because parking spaces are full. Police can treat this waiting time as illegal parking. You might face a heavy fine even if you park your car for just a few minutes outside the market.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has listed several legal parking zones in the Gariahat area. These include Gariahat Part-I, Gariahat-II, Gariahat-III, Gariahat Road (South) night parking, and the space under the Gariahat flyover. You should always use these designated zones instead of parking randomly on the street.

Attendants must charge only the official KMC rates in authorized parking areas. They must also carry valid ID cards. You can complain if someone demands extra money or collects fees outside designated zones. You can call the KMC Parking Department at 033-2286-1000 (Extension 2829) or send a WhatsApp message to 8335999111.

Traffic pressure will increase in Gariahat as Puja shopping peaks. You must use designated parking spots, avoid waiting on the main road, and stay alert against overcharging. You should plan your parking in advance to avoid unnecessary fines and police trouble during your festive shopping.