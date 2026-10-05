Tina Ahuja Turns Heads At Fashion Event, Opens Up About Dad Govinda's Iconic Style & Legacy

Tina Ahuja recently made heads turn at a glamorous fashion event, where she spoke about her father Govinda, his iconic style, and the fashion legacy that continues to inspire her.

Bollywood star Govinda ruled the 90s with his unique style, bright outfits, and amazing comic timing. Fans still love his old movies and dance numbers. His daughter Tina Ahuja recently shared her thoughts on his famous 90s fashion choices.

Tina Ahuja attended a fashion event recently and grabbed everyone's attention with her stunning look. Reporters asked her about Govinda and his old fashion style during the event. She quickly defended her father and his bold choices.

Govinda wore very different and bright clothes in his 90s movies. He created his own style with flashy shirts and unusual color combinations. His fashion was quite bold compared to the trends we see today.

Reporters asked Tina if Govinda should have dressed more traditionally like other actors of his time. She completely disagreed with this idea. She said her father wore what he liked with full confidence and enjoyed his fashion, which made the audience very happy.

Tina proudly calls herself a big Govinda fan. She grew up watching his movies, dance moves, and unique costumes. She feels more like a fan than a daughter when she watches his entertaining films.

Govinda achieved massive success in the 90s because of his unique entertainment style. He worked with top actresses like Karisma Kapoor. His comedy timing, high-energy dance, and colorful costumes made him a huge favorite among fans.

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja married in March 1987 and have two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan. Their family life often makes the news these days. However, Tina prefers to stay away from personal controversies and keeps quiet about them.

Paparazzi recently asked Tina about the ongoing discussions regarding Govinda and actress Komal Rani Swarnakar. Tina politely avoided the question and asked the media to focus only on the fashion event. She clearly keeps a safe distance from family gossip.

Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnakar will reportedly share the screen in a new movie called Roopa. The makers announced the film for July 2026, and it will likely release in early 2027. This movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of Komal Rani.

People still discuss Govinda's colorful 90s style in today's fashion world, which proves his lasting popularity. Tina clearly loves her father's unique fashion, and her statement about being a Govinda fan has won over the internet.