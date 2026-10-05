Bengaluru To Goa Vande Bharat Express: 14 Stops, Route And Travel Time Explained

The Vande Bharat Express network is expanding to connect Bengaluru directly to Goa via Mangaluru and Karnataka coastal belt. This Yesvantpur-Madgaon service will cover numerous coastal stations, though passengers are hoping for reduced travel time.

Railway travel between major towns and famous places has been more convenient thanks to the introduction of Vande Bharat trains, which have established many routes that connect various regions of the country. With the projected service that would connect Bengaluru and Goa, the network is going to grow even further. This will provide visitors with the opportunity to travel by train directly through Mangaluru and numerous cities along the coastal belt of Karnataka state.

According to The Hindu, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the present Vande Bharat Express that travels between Mangaluru Central and Madgaon will be extended to Yesvantpur in Bengaluru by means of Mangaluru Junction. The new train numbers 26655/656 will be used for the expanded service, which will be known as the Yesvantpur-Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express.

Before arriving in Goa, the route would connect Bengaluru with a number of locations located along the coast of Karnataka.

The Railroads have not yet made the schedule public. Sources told The Hindu that the Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat (26655) is likely to leave Yesvantpur at 6:05 am and arrive in Madgaon at 7:15 pm.

The Madgaon-Yesvantpur (26656), the return service, is expected to leave Madgaon at 5:30 am and arrive in Yesvantpur at 6:40 pm the same day.

Expected Stops

The proposed train will cover the following stations:



Yesvantpur (Bengaluru)

Shravanabelagola

Hassan

Sakleshpur

Subrahmanya Road

Kabaka Puttur

Mangaluru Junction

Udupi

Kundapura

Byndoor

Murdeshwar

Gokarna Road

Karwar Madgaon (Goa)

Since the 31st of December in 2023, the current Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat has been in operation, and it has been able to travel the distance in around seven hours and thirty minutes. As a result of the extension of the service, a direct connection between the Vande Bharat and the coastal Karnataka and Goa route would be added from Bengaluru.

On September 10, a test run of the intended service was carried out for the first time between Yesvantpur and Mangaluru Junction using a coach that included sixteen vehicles. It took 7 hours and 5 minutes to travel the route in the downward direction, and it took 6 hours and 49 minutes to travel the road in the other way.

What Does Passengers Want?

Passengers have requested that the travel duration be reduced to at least 11 hours, despite the fact that the planned service is anticipated to take around 13 hours. There is also a desire for a morning departure from Mangaluru to Bengaluru and a night return, which would enable passengers who are heading to Bengaluru for employment or official purposes to finish their business in the city.